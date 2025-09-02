Edinburgh art show spotlights youth mental health and need for safe creative spaces

Edinburgh charity U-evolve, which has been supporting young people’s mental health since 2015, will host The Art of Taking Up Space, a three-day exhibition showcasing artwork created and curated by young people across the city. The free exhibition takes place from 30th September to 2nd October 2025 at Out of the Blue Drill Hall, Leith.

Marking U-evolve’s tenth anniversary, the project is the culmination of an 8-week art and wellbeing programme, co-facilitated by the charity’s resident Art Therapist, alongside local artists and art students. Young people have explored their experiences of mental health, trauma, resilience and hope, using creativity as a tool for healing, connection and change.

Alongside the exhibition, U-evolve is partnering with organisations including the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, The Ripple, LGBT Youth Scotland, Circle and Craigroyston Community High School to deliver pop-up workshops. These partnerships aim to open up community spaces, widen access and encourage youth engagement with art as a pathway to improved wellbeing.

Alison Wright, Art Psychotherapist & Development Worker at U-evolve said: “I’m so proud of the young people who’ve taken part in our art therapy workshops. Art has given them a way to express feelings they can’t always put into words, and it has opened up space for conversations in a safe, informal way. The work going on display is honest and from the heart and shows how creative support groups, along with plenty of snacks, can support healing and better mental health!”

One of the exhibition pieces created by a young person taking part in U-evolve's art workshops for mental wellbeing.

Susie McIntyre, U-evolve’s CEO added: “Our 2025-28 strategy is all about creating space for young people and places where they feel safe, heard and empowered. The Art of Taking Up Space will highlight just how vital these spaces and services are for healing, wellbeing, and engaging young people in therapies that resonate. We can’t wait to welcome visitors from across the city to the exhibition and to share these pieces from our amazing young people.”

A young person who has taken part in the art therapy courses commented: "These sessions have always been so helpful and even life-changing. I don't know how my life would have been without this support."

Since opening in 2015, U-evolve has supported around 200 young people annually, delivering more than 1,000 hours of free coaching, counselling and therapeutic services each year. Based in Leith, the charity works extensively across North Edinburgh and the South East of the city, reaching young people aged 11 to 21, many of whom face significant challenges linked to poverty, inequality and trauma.

The Art of Taking Up Space is part of The Big Ten, U-evolve’s anniversary project funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and the event is sponsored by local Leith opticians Cameron Optometry. The three days will feature several exhibition spaces, a retrospective of U-evolve’s decade of impact and an evening celebratory launch event on September 30. Tickets for the launch event, along with more information about U-evolve, are available at www.u-evolve.org.