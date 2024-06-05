Edinburgh attraction gets Taylor Swift make-over to celebrate Eras Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh Dungeons has launched £13 tickets to celebrate the Eras Tour arriving in Edinburgh, as well as creating brand-new character - Jailer Swift

Is meeting Taylor Swift one of your Wildest Dreams? Whether you’ve missed out on The Eras Tour tickets or you’re about to shake it off with the pop princess herself, hold tight as Edinburgh Dungeon’s ‘Jailer Swift’ is donning their sequins to welcome Swifties to the City.

For one weekend only, Swifties can visit The Edinburgh Dungeon with Jailer Swift’s £13 tickets! The number 13 has been a firm favourite with the enchanted songstress with 13 being Taylor’s lucky number, her birthdate, her first album went gold in 13 weeks and she even celebrated turning 13 on Friday the 13th, a date that’s also a firm favourite in the depths of the dungeon! In the words of Taylor herself: “Darling she’s a nightmare dressed like a daydream!”

The Edinburgh Dungeon is renowned for giving guests an immersive journey through Edinburgh’s darker eras (way further than 1989), so guests will need to brace themselves for the infamous tales inside. Taylor might’ve said “you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” but are you brave enough to survive The Dungeons?

Jailer Swift arrives at The Edinburgh Dungeon.

Forget The Tortured Poets Department… fans can experience the attraction’s spine-chilling Torture Chamber, as well as nine further immersive shows throughout the attraction. Plus, you’ll get the chance to be greeted by The Dungeon’s very own “Jailer Swift” and trade a selection of Dungeon-inspired ‘fiendship’ bracelets.

Visitors who want to enter their Edinburgh Dungeon era with £13 tickets can visit on June 8 and 9. Tickets are available for a limited time only. So be sure to leave a Blank Space in your diary and book your visit in advance.

Lee Phillips, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “Whether you missed out on Eras Tour tickets, or you’ll be seeing the real thing live in person, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to enter your Edinburgh Dungeon era and have the chance to greet our very own Jailer Swift – who will be welcoming visitors whilst donned in sparkles and Dungeon-inspired ‘fiendship’ bracelets. We knew you were trouble Taylor, but our Jailer is even worse!

“Jailor Swift’s £13 tickets are available for a limited time only, plus with fiendship bracelets that guests can swap there’s something for every Swiftie to love or loathe!”