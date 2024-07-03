Edinburgh attraction offers free entry to anyone called Robert or Bruce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering free entry to anyone called Robert or Bruce to celebrate the former King of Scotland's 750th birthday next week

To mark 750 years since the birth of Scottish hero Robert the Bruce, The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering the first 750 visitors named Robert or Bruce free entry to the attraction during the fierce and famous King’s birthday week (8th July – 14th July).

The offer comes as The Edinburgh Dungeon launches its latest spine-chilling summer show, centred around the former Scottish King.

After the death of King Robert the Bruce in 1329, his body was laid to rest in Dunfermline Abbey. Nearly 500 years later after a building collapsed, the fragile bones of the once mighty King have been exposed and every Scot worth their salt wants to see the guardian of Scotland in his resting place.

Robert the Bruce at The Edinburgh Dungeon

Guests will be transported back to 1819 where an entrepreneurial grave keeper has been selling cheap tickets to view the once brave King, yet all is not as it seems. Experience the terror and thrill at The Edinburgh Dungeon as King Robert the Bruce is awoken from the dead!

The offer will be available to the first 750 brave souls, named Robert or Bruce, who dare visit the attraction throughout their namesake’s birthday week, 8th July until 14th July.

Lee Phillips, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “We can’t wait to offer (un)lucky peasants’ free entry to celebrate Robert the Bruce’s birthday. Robert was undoubtedly a Scottish hero, leading Scotland during the first war of Scottish Independence against England.

“As the national hero celebrates his 750th birthday, we thought what better way to honour him than with a brand new seasonal show, as well as a frightfully good deal in celebration of Scotland’s most revered hero, if your name is Robert or Bruce, you’re in for a terrifying treat!”

The Edinburgh Dungeon is renowned for giving guests an immersive journey through the darker eras of the local area, revealing infamous tales and lesser-known horrors to peasants who are brave enough to step into the depths below.