Edinburgh-based band ‘Full Fat’ share their latest single ‘With You All The Way Down” – plus an upcoming headline show in October!

Edinburgh-based band Full Fat encapsulate their ‘difficult to define’ sound with their new single ‘With You All The Way Down’ which will be released on October 3rd 2025. This rock-fuelled tune will make it’s live debut at the band’s headline show at Edinburgh’s The Voodoo Rooms on October 5th. Complete with frontman, Fraser McKain and bassist, Fraser Urquhart’s signature groovy baselines, punchy drums and heartfelt lyrics, Full Fat’s latest release is the ear worn that both new listeners and dedicated fans will adore.

Recorded at Edinburgh’s Lost Oscillation Studios, ‘With You All The Way Down’ features an “impossible to ignore” infectious riff. The track explore themes of friendship and low self-esteem as McKain explores feelings of desperation for friendship and companionship so intense, that one allows oneself to ignore his friend’s faults and shortcomings and abusive behaviour. His lyrics illustrate his willingness to remain in toxic friendships despite being mistreated and used, stating “We’ve all had that one friend”. Backing vocals sung by the emerging Ace and All The Other Animals enhance this crowd-pleasing tune that is guaranteed to get your feet tapping.

This electrifying trio will debut this energetic rock anthem at their upcoming headline show at The Voodoo Rooms on October 5th where they will be supported by the Alt/Folk powerhouse that is Ace Duncan. Full Fat will perform both a range of new material and delve into their back catalogue, playing old favourites. And, as if that wasn’t enough to assure you that it would be impossible to miss this gig, Ace and Fraser will give fans an exclusive first glimpse of their collaborative project, ‘HeThey’ at this upcoming live show, so don’t miss out!

Pre-Save ‘With You All The Way Down’ here.

Tickets for Full Fat’s headline show at the Voodoo Rooms on October 5th are now available here.

Connect with Full Fat: Facebook | Instagram TikTok | Spotify | YouTube