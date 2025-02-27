Edinburgh book launch to raise money for charity

By Nicholas Binge
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Nicholas Binge, an Edinburgh-based internationally bestselling author, is using the launch of his new book to raise money for Alzheimer's Scotland.

On March 27 at Leith Arches, Argonaut Books will host the launch of bestselling author Nicholas Binge's latest book, Dissolution, in support of Alzheimer's Scotland.

The hotly anticipated new release is already being developed by Sony Pictures for major motion picture, with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Birdbox) penning the adaptation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the key premise of the book and its characters about the impact of dementia on individuals and the people we love, Binge has chosen to donate use the launch to support a charity close to his heart.

Binge at the Budapest International Book Festival, 2023Binge at the Budapest International Book Festival, 2023
Binge at the Budapest International Book Festival, 2023

As well as the full ticket price being donated to Alzheimer's Scotland, there will also be a literary raffle during the evening, and a range of other interactive events, with proceeds also going to charity. It promises to be a fun-filled and entertaining evening of books, art, and community.

The event is open to the public and tickets are available via Argonaut Books.

Related topics:ScotlandEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice