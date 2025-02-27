Edinburgh book launch to raise money for charity

Nicholas Binge, an Edinburgh-based internationally bestselling author, is using the launch of his new book to raise money for Alzheimer's Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On March 27 at Leith Arches, Argonaut Books will host the launch of bestselling author Nicholas Binge's latest book, Dissolution, in support of Alzheimer's Scotland.

The hotly anticipated new release is already being developed by Sony Pictures for major motion picture, with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Birdbox) penning the adaptation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the key premise of the book and its characters about the impact of dementia on individuals and the people we love, Binge has chosen to donate use the launch to support a charity close to his heart.

Binge at the Budapest International Book Festival, 2023

As well as the full ticket price being donated to Alzheimer's Scotland, there will also be a literary raffle during the evening, and a range of other interactive events, with proceeds also going to charity. It promises to be a fun-filled and entertaining evening of books, art, and community.

The event is open to the public and tickets are available via Argonaut Books.