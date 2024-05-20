Edinburgh care home invites community to honour D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh care home is opening its doors to the community for a commemorative ceremony.

On Thursday 6th June, from 11am – 5pm, Care UK’s Lauder Lodge on Wakefield Avenue, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own lamp lighting ceremony.

To commemorate the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with charities supporting the three forces and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

At Lauder Lodge, the team have been hard at work organising a special event which will see residents and guests enjoy a 1940s-themed party, complete with bunting, flags, and popular wartime songs from singer, Anita Watman. Team members will be dressed in wartime clothes, including 1940s land girl outfits, and the kitchen team will serve a delicious wartime menu and afternoon tea. Everyone in attendance can also listen to a talk by local historian Roy Johnstone, at 11am.

Care UK residents gear up for D-Day

The lamp, which represents the peace that followed the end of World War Two, will be lit at 5pm by Jack Laing, 93, who was a Sergeant Major, and his father was also in the war.

Jack said: “It’s a great honour to be chosen to light the Lantern for the Heroes on D-Day and great if the community can come along on this special event.”

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “Here at Lauder Lodge, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative by opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity, and in the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.