Edinburgh care home invites community to summer fete

A care home in Edinburgh is opening the doors to the local community for a family-friendly summer fete.

On Saturday 19th July from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Murrayside, in Corstorphine, is inviting local people to celebrate summer in style with a fun-filled afternoon of food and entertainment.

On the day, there will be a performance from fire spinners and a host of classic carnival games such as hook-a-duck and tin-can alley.

Guests can browse a variety of local stalls, offering everything from wax melts to cushions and cards, perfect for a spot of summer shopping.

There’ll also be plenty of sweet treats on offer from the ice cream truck and a sizzling visit from a fire engine!

Suzanne Welsh, home manager at Murrayside, said: “We’re really looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming the local community to join us for our summer fete!

“Building strong connections with our neighbours is incredibly important to us here and a celebration like this is the perfect way to bring everyone together. Residents have already been sharing their favourite memories from past summer fairs and trips to the circus in their younger years – there’s a lovely buzz around the home.

“We’re expecting a day full of laughter, music, and plenty of fun - and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for some sunshine too!”

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to support residents in living active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon, café and namaste rooms.