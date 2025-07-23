Enjoying the cruise despite the rainplaceholder image
Enjoying the cruise despite the rain

Edinburgh care home residents set sail on cruise

By Hannah Griffin
Contributor
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 16:57 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 17:08 BST
Residents from Strachan House care home in Blackhall, Edinburgh, were delighted to visit Ratho Canal for an afternoon with The Seagull Trust Cruises.

Residents were able to engage in some nature spotting and enjoy a brief history of the canal, including its bridges and famous aqueduct. They were able to spend the day cruising along the canal, and enjoyed an incredible afternoon tea provided by the home's hospitality team.

Fran Fisher, General Manager of Strachan House, said: “Our residents have enjoyed their day out on the water. Trips out in the homes' mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was so much fun. Residents were delighted to see such a diverse range of wildlife. ”

Strachan House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for short and long-term stays.

residents avoiding the rain

1. Contributed

residents avoiding the rain Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
cruising along the canal

2. Contributed

cruising along the canal Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Enjoying afternoon tea

3. Contributed

Enjoying afternoon tea Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Residents from Strachan House

4. Contributed

Residents from Strachan House Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghResidents
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice