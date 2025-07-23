Edinburgh care home residents set sail on cruise

Residents were able to engage in some nature spotting and enjoy a brief history of the canal, including its bridges and famous aqueduct. They were able to spend the day cruising along the canal, and enjoyed an incredible afternoon tea provided by the home's hospitality team.

Fran Fisher, General Manager of Strachan House, said: “Our residents have enjoyed their day out on the water. Trips out in the homes' mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was so much fun. Residents were delighted to see such a diverse range of wildlife. ”

Strachan House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for short and long-term stays.