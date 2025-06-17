Edinburgh comedy award winner Joe Kent-Walters returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with more Frankie Monroe

Award winning comedian Joe Kent-Walters is set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year with a brand new hour, ‘Joe Kent Walters is Frankie Monroe: DEAD!!! (good fun time)’.

This follows a triumphant debut run at the Fringe last year which saw Joe sell out his entire month-long run as well as extra shows added to keep up with demand. The end of last year’s festival also saw Joe take home the award for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

As well as the Best Newcomer Award, Joe also received nominations for NextUp’s Biggest Award in Comedy, the 2024 ISH Comedy Awards’ Best Newcomer and Best Newcomer in the Comedian’s Choice Awards 2024. He has since been performing the show across the UK including three sold out runs at London’s Soho Theatre.

Last year, Joe delighted Fringe audiences with his devilish comedic creation Frankie Monroe (the MC of Rotherham’s working men’s club – The Misty Moon). In his debut show, we witnessed Frankie lose his club as he got dragged by his balls into the pits of hell. This year, we pick up where we left off, Frankie is down in hell and working as an Entertainments Officer. But while Frankie is thrilling hell dwellers like a Butlins Redcoat in the land of the dead, he hears whispers that back upstairs his club has been taken over by his old rival Vegas Dave, who is trying to gentrify the club for cash. Can Frankie get out from hell and save his club from a fate of IPAs and overpriced shite? Expect this show to be bigger and better with even more characters, even catchier songs, and even more trickier tricks. ‘Joe Kent-Walters is Frankie Monroe: DEAD!!! (good fun time)’ is directed by Jonathan Oldfield and written by Joe Kent-Walters with Molly McGuinness.

Joe Kent-Walters as Frankie Monroe

As well as Best Newcomer, Joe is also the winner of the BBC New Comedy Award 2023 and winner of the Best Show award at the Leicester Comedy Festival 2024 with this debut hour as well as a past winner of the Chortle Student Comedy Award 2021.