Edinburgh craft brewer toasts new city deal to kick start Fringe Festival

One of the capital’s leading craft breweries is taking centre stage at this year’s Fringe Festival after toasting an exclusive new deal to supply official venue, Edinburgh International Conference & Exhibition Centre (EICC).

The Pleasance has taken up residency at the EICC for this year’s Festival, with the building bustling with people to see shows including; Trainspotting Live, Miriam Margolyes, Tom at the Farm and Lola.

This new partnership with the EICC is the latest milestone on the rapid growth trajectory of Cold Town Beer, which has become a significant name on the craft beer scene in its Edinburgh hometown and beyond.

Over 3,500 pints of Cold Town Beer are expected to keep festivalgoers refreshed at the EICC during the Festival in August alone, including the brewery’s signature Crisp Craft Lager and Session Pale Ale on draught, as well as Baltic, Robert the Juice and Ananas in Pyjamas Pineapple Pale Ale.

Ruth Reid (Cold Town Beer) and Claire McHardy (General Manager of Nourish at the EICC) share a cheers

Cold Town is also planning to introduce its 'Cold Town Lo' AF IPA and Hopped Lager into the EICC this August, replacing Days as the alcohol-free option.

After this year’s Fringe comes to a close at the end of August, the Edinburgh beer brand will then remain the exclusive tipple of choice at the west end venue for the year ahead.

Cold Town Beer takes its name from Edinburgh’s Calton Hill, which was originally called Caltoun, meaning cold town.

Ruth Reid from Cold Town Beer, said:“We’re really excited to be partnering with EICC’s catering division, Nourish, at this year’s Fringe Festival. It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring Cold Town Beer to the heart of the festival buzz and be part of a space that celebrates great theatre, great food, and great drinks.

“Collaborations like this make the Fringe so special, giving us the chance to showcase the very best local food and drink our city has to offer.”

Claire McHardy, General Manager of Nourish at the EICC, added: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Cold Town Beer at this year’s Fringe. Cold Town aligns perfectly with the EICC’s sustainable approach to hospitality, with their beer brewed just half a mile away at their Grassmarket venue – keeping travel emissions low and championing local supply.

“Showcasing the very best of Scotland is incredibly important to us, and Cold Town does just that – proudly celebrating Edinburgh’s rich brewing heritage. As you’ll see throughout our offering, we’re passionate about highlighting local brands during this international festival.”

