Edinburgh crowned best UK city to see planetary parade

In February, the planet parade is set to become even more impressive, giving stargazers the chance to spot four planets in a single clear view.

However, light pollution may pose a challenge for those hoping to enjoy the spectacle. So, which city offers the best conditions to witness this celestial event?

New data from long-haul travel specialists, Travelbag reveals the best cities to see the planetary alignment at night.

Using a list of 136 of the world’s most popular cities, the best European cities to see the planetary parade have been revealed by analysing the light pollution levels in each of them.

Europe’s best cities to see the 2025 planetary parade

The key findings:

Edinburgh, Scotland, has been named among the best European cities to stargaze this February, securing the ninth place with a 35.61 overall light pollution.

Reykjavik, Iceland,d is crowned the best city to enjoy the planet parade, with just 20.28 light pollution levels.

Following closely behind in second place are Helsinki (Finland) and Stockholm (Sweden), with respectively 23.04 and 27.59 pollution levels.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, despite being a vibrant city at night, ranks at the bottom of the top 10 due to its light pollution level not exceeding 40 (36.16).