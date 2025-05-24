2 . The Genesis

A family friendly show for both hardcore circus lovers and artistically inclined audiences alike. The Genesis explores authentic and profoundly touching topics as it leads their audience through emotional highs and lows and ultimately leaves it joyous and excited with a new outlook on how far human collaboration could take our society. Since premiering debut show The Genesis less than a year ago, fledgling acrobatic company The Copenhagen Collective has dazzled audiences across Europe with this moving contemporary work that uses breathtaking feats of circus artistry to explore themes of togetherness, conflict, integration and collaboration, all while leaving audiences gasping for more. The Genesis, at Assembly Hall, Main Hall, 12.30pm, July 31 - August 25, except August 6, 11 and 18. | David Poznic Photography