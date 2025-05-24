With just over two months to go until the world’s largest arts festival takes over Edinburgh for a month, we’ve taken a look at the best performances for you to take the kids to see this August.
From circus to magic acts, to comedy turns to music shows, there are hundreds of great Fringe shows to enjoy with the little ones this year.
1. The Box Show
Award-winning, high-energy family spectacular where four rhythmical misfits turn ordinary junk into extraordinary funk! With explosive drumming, dance, comedy and imagination, this show transforms everyday items – wheelie bins, cardboard boxes, plastic bags – into a riot of rhythmic creativity. It's fast-paced, funny and full of surprises. Expect jaw-dropping beats, laugh-out-loud moments and brilliant musical invention using nothing but recycled junk and the human body. Fresh from a major tour in China, this all-ages sensation will have you dancing in your seat. The Box Show, at Assembly George Square, Gordon Aikman Theatre, July 30 - August 24, 1.50pm. | Assembly
2. The Genesis
A family friendly show for both hardcore circus lovers and artistically inclined audiences alike. The Genesis explores authentic and profoundly touching topics as it leads their audience through emotional highs and lows and ultimately leaves it joyous and excited with a new outlook on how far human collaboration could take our society. Since premiering debut show The Genesis less than a year ago, fledgling acrobatic company The Copenhagen Collective has dazzled audiences across Europe with this moving contemporary work that uses breathtaking feats of circus artistry to explore themes of togetherness, conflict, integration and collaboration, all while leaving audiences gasping for more.
The Genesis, at Assembly Hall, Main Hall, 12.30pm, July 31 - August 25, except August 6, 11 and 18. | David Poznic Photography
3. Circus the Show
The trailblazing family circus spectacular, Circus The Show, is set to return to Edinburgh Fringe in 2025 after a stellar sell-out season in 2024! The Palais Du Variete Spiegeltent in Assembly George Square Gardens will be transformed into an eclectic big top showcasing some of the finest circus acts from around the world! Circus the Show, at Palais Du Variete – Assembly George Square Gardens, 2:50pm, July 30 - August 25, excluding August 18. | Frank Packer/ Assembly
4. Maxwell The Bubbleologist
Introducing internationally acclaimed Maxwell The Bubbleologist, who makes his Edinburgh Fringe debut with The Flying Bubble Show, a mesmerizing theatrical experience that masterfully combines bubble artistry, aerial choreography, storytelling, and sensory exploration. The show will be at the Underbelly Circus Hub for the entire festival. This unique show invites audiences into a captivating, dream-like fantasy inspired by his own extraordinary journey. Maxwell The Bubbleologist: The Flying Bubble Show, at Underbelly Circus Hub – The Beauty, 3.10pm, August 2-23, excluding the 12th. | Tilda Jean
