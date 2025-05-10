As well as the Fringe from August 1-25, a host of celebrities will be in town for the Edinburgh TV Festival, taking place August 19-22. They include Sir Lenny Henry, Tina Fey, Charlie Brooker, Graham Norton and Michael Sheen.
A host of top comedians will hit the Capital this year, including Paul Merton, Nish Kumar, Jason Byrne and Alan Davies. They will be joined by actors Miriam Margolyes and Michelle Collins, ventriloquist Nina Conti, as well as musicians Bob Geldof and Peter Doherty.
Also appearing in Edinburgh in a matter of days are politician turned comedian Mhairi Black, ‘The Chief’ himself from Scot Squad Jack Docherty, and Glasgow comedian Susie McCabe.
See our gallery below to see the household names already announced to appear at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh TV Festival.
1. Sir Lenny Henry
This year, the Edinburgh TV Awards proudly recognises Sir Lenny Henry with the Outstanding Achievement Award, in recognition of his 50-year career, coinciding with the Festival’s 50th Anniversary. The ceremony will take place on Thursday
21 August as part of the Edinburgh TV Festival. Sir Lenny Henry said: “I’d like to thank the Edinburgh TV Festival and all who sail in her for this magnificent honour. I’m very humbled to receive it and will wear a kilt and go commando to celebrate. Excelsior. Big love.” | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
2. Miriam Margolyes
Having sold every ticket in 2024, the iconic award-winning actress, TV personality and author Miriam Margolyes
returns to the Pleasance EICC at the Edinburgh Fringe for 14 dates from August 9-24, except the 18th and 21st, performing her 70 minute show at 6pm. She will have more characters, more Dickens, and more fascinating stories about the man behind the classics. At 84, Miriam’s energy and passion are undimmed and her performance as electric as ever. She was Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, and also appeared in Yentl, Little Shop of Horrors, I Love You To Death, End of Days, Sunshine, Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, Cold Comfort Farm and Magnolia.
Amongst her many awards, she won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for The Age of Innocence and was awarded the OBE for her services to drama in 2002. Her most memorable TV credits include Old Flames, Freud, Life and Loves of a She Devil, Blackadder, The Girls of Slender Means, Oliver Twist, The History Man, Vanity Fair and Supply & Demand. | Steve Ullathorne Photo: Impressive PR
3. Michael Sheen
From Good Omens to Staged, The Deal to Quiz, Michael Sheen has delivered some of the most unforgettable performances in TV, film, and theatre. But he's also known for something even more powerful — using his platform for good.
At the 2025 Edinburgh TV Festival, Sheen joins Advisory Chair and fellow Welsh legend Jane Tranter on Tuesday, August 19, to discuss his extraordinary career, the power of art as activism, and the crucial role of the UK’s nations and regions on the world stage. | Getty Images
4. Tina Fey
30 Rock and Four Seasons creator Tina Fey will appear at the Edinburgh TV Festival next month. The American screenwriter, actor, producer, and author will be interviewed on the final day of the festival, Friday, August 22 by Graham Norton. Fey has created some of the most unforgettable moments in comedy and pop culture. She began her career as head writer and performer on the legendary Saturday Night Live before going on to create, produce and star in Mean Girls, 30 Rock, The Four Seasons, and co-create and produce Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. | Getty Images
