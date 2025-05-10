2 . Miriam Margolyes

Having sold every ticket in 2024, the iconic award-winning actress, TV personality and author Miriam Margolyes returns to the Pleasance EICC at the Edinburgh Fringe for 14 dates from August 9-24, except the 18th and 21st, performing her 70 minute show at 6pm. She will have more characters, more Dickens, and more fascinating stories about the man behind the classics. At 84, Miriam’s energy and passion are undimmed and her performance as electric as ever. She was Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, and also appeared in Yentl, Little Shop of Horrors, I Love You To Death, End of Days, Sunshine, Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, Cold Comfort Farm and Magnolia. Amongst her many awards, she won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for The Age of Innocence and was awarded the OBE for her services to drama in 2002. Her most memorable TV credits include Old Flames, Freud, Life and Loves of a She Devil, Blackadder, The Girls of Slender Means, Oliver Twist, The History Man, Vanity Fair and Supply & Demand. | Steve Ullathorne Photo: Impressive PR