6 great Edinburgh Fringe shows you should add to your list this week

The Edinburgh Fringe is now well underway, with more than 3,853 shows to choose from.

A glance at the Fringe brochure can be daunting, so if you’re looking for a few ideas of what to see this year – here is small round up of shows taking place this week.

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is delivered in partnership with Celestia, modern Indian cuisine.

Children’s

A Magic Morning! is on at PBH's Free Fringe @ Little Plaza

A Magic Morning!

Venue 159, Little Plaza at PBH's Free Fringe @ Little Plaza, 11.10am, until August 24 (not Monday)

Looking for family fun during the Fringe? This is it! Madcap magical mischief and great fun with one of Edinburgh’s most entertaining magicians. Tim Licata astounds audiences throughout Scotland with his brand of delightful deception. Great humour and classic trickery, Tim brings a new show to the PBH Free Fringe 2025. This is a show the whole family can enjoy. A sell-out in Fringe 2023! Bring the kids for A Magic Morning at Little Plaza. Mind blown! This guy is incredible! From kids to adults, Tim is brilliant!

Comedy

0 to 1 mph in Under 60 Minutes

Venue 108, Hoot 6 at Hoots @ The Apex, 9.10pm, until August 25

Zoom zoom zoom! Hoots Act of the Year winner Ridwan Hussain (BBC New Comedy Award nominee and winner of Smok'd Crack New Comedian of the Year), described by Chortle as 'delightfully funny', is back with runner up Oliver Moore (Chortle Student Comedy Award finalist), whom Chortle called an 'idiot savant'. They return with the latest version of their award-winning stand-up show. Expect 60 minutes of sharp and original comedy with brand new bits never seen before. Buy a ticket because you deserve it!

Music

1 Gig, 2 Drams: Nicole Cassandra Smit

Venue 38, Studio at theSpaceTriplex, 10.45pm, until August 16

The team behind hit show 2 Guys, 3 Drams presents a special series of intimate gigs featuring superb Edinburgh singer-songwriter Nicole Cassandra Smit. Having made her name in the Scottish jazz and blues scene over the last decade – performing sell-out shows and touring with outfits including The Blueswater, Nicole & The Backup Crew, Smitten, and The Travelling Tent Show with Tenement Jazz Band – she'll present her songs alongside two delicious whiskies. 'Smit oozes soul and endless character' (Skinny). 'Expect Nicole Cassandra Smit to go far' (Scotsman).

Spoken word

Our Anxious Measurements III

Venue 156, Banquet Hall at PBH's Free Fringe @ Banshee Labyrinth, 4.30pm, until August 24 (not Monday)

Following last year's show ***** (Lancaster Guardian), Dean Tsang (Bay Fringe Critics Choice Award) returns for one last heartfelt, hilarious and fierce instalment of the Anxious Measurements trilogy. 26 measurements in, what could possibly remain?

Theatre

22: Brooke's Time Space Sequins

Venue 33, Bunker Three at Pleasance Courtyard, 11.35am, August 14-13 (not 17, 18, 21)

NY Comedian/Moth Champion's non-fiction NYE campaign (fast-paced wordplay, reference-filled mental pop-culture Broadway musical): changes her life New Year's Day. Ideally, February 2nd. Laugh with Brooke as she trips and falls fighting the spacetime continuum, economy, patriarchy, fertility and online dating. Audience reviews: 'Smart comedy for smart people', 'Fast-paced, quick-witted stand-up/storytelling mashup'. For lovers of change, time, renewal, musicals, pop-culture, Taylor Swift, ridiculously alternative political candidates, anyone who knows someone, exceptional, who’s single. Post world tour, following sold-out runs (Fringe 2024, 2023 workshops, Off-off Broadway). Previous: **** (Skinny). **** (TheatreWeekly.com). **** (LondonTheatre1.com).

opera

Die Fledermaus

Venue 317, Church Hall at Stockbridge Church, 7pm, August 13-16

Following Aria Alba’s 2024 EdFringe successful performances of Carmen, Director Jacob Zualski presents an absolutely fabulous take on Johann Strauss II’s classic comic operetta Die Fledermaus, celebrating the composer’s 200th birthday. Early 1990’s Edinburgh. Eisenstein, CEO of Wienerpharma, is tricked into attending a celebrity masked ball. Falke, his friend, has orchestrated the event as a practical joke on Eisenstein, in revenge for past humiliations. Will janitor Adele be the next pop superstar? Can test subject Alfred recover and get his girl, CEO’s wife, Rosalinde? Masks, mistaken identities, trysts and twists make for a night of surprises.