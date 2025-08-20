6 great shows to see at Edinburgh Fringe this week

There are thousands of shows to choose from at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe and it can be quite hard whittling down the list of what to see.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make the task slightly easier, we’ve picked out seven shows that you don’t want to miss this week. There’s something for everyone, from children’s shows and theatre to dance and music.

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is brought to you in partnership with MSR Architecture & Design, Edinburgh — Where Vision Meets Masterpiece. Find out more at https://www.msrarchitecture.co.uk

Music

6 great shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe this week

Cello and Piano Recital: Rachmaninov

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue 111, Church at Edinburgh New Town Church, 4.30pm, August 24

Christine Hurley (cello) and Nancy Crook (piano) invite you to a celebration of romantic music with Rachmaninov’s sumptuous cello and piano sonata in G minor. Enjoy passionate stirring melodies and virtuosity in equal measure. A sensuous feast for the ears and a concert to remember. Not to be missed.

Dance / Physical Theatre

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is brought to you in partnership with MSR Architecture & Design, Edinburgh — Where Vision Meets Masterpiece. Find out more at https://www.msrarchitecture.co.uk / https://www.instagram.com/msr_architecture?igsh=MTB2dm1qaWg0MzU2YQ==

Flamenco Fringe

Venue 572, Imaginex at YOTEL Edinburgh, 7pm, until August 25

Daniel Martinez launches a new venture: Flamenco Fringe. Each year, Daniel will bring world-class flamenco artists from Spain for a thrilling, authentic flamenco tablao. 2025's edition will feature Daniel himself joined by sensational singers, Inma Montero and Danielo Olivera and world-class dancers, Angel Reyes, Carmen Ureña and Gabriela Pouso. This exceptional ensemble unites on stage for a show-stopping, unmissable celebration of flamenco culture, music and dance. Experience the artistry and beauty of flamenco in its purest form through breath-taking footwork, fiery energy and mesmerising choreography. This gorgeous venue also offers additional tapa and drinks packages to enjoy!

Theatre

Catching a Cheese Pervert: A Frances Francis Mystery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue 27, Just the Club Room at Just The Tonic Legends, 1.20pm, until August 24

Who's committing lewd public acts with Francis's cheese? Eat free cheese and watch self-improving heiress, Frances Francis, try to unmask the culprit. Armed with an earnest desire to save the family business and questionable detective skills, Frances turns the mystery into a messy media spectacle. But uncomfortable truths slice open the Swiss cheese-shaped hole in her heart from a neglectful childhood. Racing against the true crime investigators on Reddit, Frances must catch the Cheese Pervert before they destroy her family – and the Cheese Division's profit margins. Regrettably, inspired by true events.

Exhibitions

Textiles, Ceramics, Painting, Collage, Printmaking and Tapestry

Venue 521, Thomson's Tower at Dr Neil's Garden, 11am, until August 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escape to the peace and tranquility of Dr Neil's Garden, situated in a beautiful location on the banks of Duddingston Loch, and discover contemporary visual art in Thomson's Tower. Marion Barron, Irene Bell and Linda Green exhibit innovative textiles, ceramics and paintings. Seed Sisters, an international collective of woman artists bring together a diverse blend of talents inspired by the beauty of nature and the garden. Anouska and Ayesha Barlas exhibit paintings and handwoven tapestries engaging themes of history, memory, place and transience. For more information, please visit www.drneilsgarden.co.uk.

Musicals

All Fired Up: an 80s Mixtape Musical

Venue 17, Studio One at Assembly George Square Studios, 5.55pm, until August 25

Tammy Tooth's midlife crisis hits rock-bottom when an 80s mixed tape sends her back to 1987. Face to face with her teenage self, Tammy gets a second chance to ask life's big questions, rediscover her spark and rewrite her future. Jump into the front seat of the Delorean, crank up the radio and take on a few life lessons from your favourite radio presenter, DJ Neon. Dig out your Choose Life shirt, your double cassette player and press record on the banging live band rocking the soundtrack of our youth.

Children’s

Brave Irene

Venue 152, Sanctuary at Paradise in Augustines, 6.05pm, until August 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A magical winter adventure from the author of Shrek. When dressmaker Mrs Bobbin falls ill, her daughter Irene volunteers to deliver a beautiful ballgown to the duchess before her evening party. But as Irene steps into the winter afternoon, a blizzard descends. Battling treacherous winds, deep snow and her own fears, Irene embarks on an extraordinary journey that will test her courage and determination. This enchanting musical tells a heartwarming tale of perseverance, featuring mesmerising movement and songs to delight audiences of all ages. A magical adventure that proves even the smallest person can overcome the biggest obstacles.

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is brought to you in partnership with MSR Architecture & Design, Edinburgh — Where Vision Meets Masterpiece. Find out more at https://www.msrarchitecture.co.uk