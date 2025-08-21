6 great shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe

There are thousands of shows to choose from at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe and it can be quite hard whittling down the list of what to see.

To make the task slightly easier, we’ve picked out seven shows that you don’t want to miss this week. There’s something for everyone, from children’s shows and theatre to dance and music.

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is brought to you in partnership with MSR Architecture & Design, Edinburgh — Where Vision Meets Masterpiece. Find out more at https://www.msrarchitecture.co.uk

Music

AI Mozart: ChatGPT Composed This Concert

Venue 197, The Chapel at St Vincent's, various times, until August 22

Step into the future of music at the Edinburgh Fringe! AI Mozart is a groundbreaking concert of original piano pieces composed by artificial intelligences in an eclectic variety of styles from Beethoven and Brahms to boogie woogie and latin salsa to ridiculous hybrid genres including viking progressive death polka! Performed live by award-winning pianist Matthew Shiel, this show blurs the line between human genius and artificial intelligence. Whether you're a musical connoisseur or curious techie, prepare to be amazed, moved and inspired! This show is where Mozart meets machine. ‘Enlightening’ ***** (EdinburghGuide.com).

Exhibition

The World of King James VI & I

Venue 421, Scottish National Portrait Gallery at Portrait, various times, until August 25

Marking the 400-year anniversary of King James’s death, this exhibition charts his remarkable reign through stories of power, plot and majesty. Son of Mary, Queen of Scots and successor to Elizabeth I, King James (1566–1625) was the first monarch to rule over Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales. Drawing on themes with contemporary relevance including national identity, queer history and spirituality, this is an enriching journey through the complex life of a king who changed the shape of the United Kingdom.

Comedy

Michael Shafar – Inappropriate

Venue 178a, Beehive 1 (The Lounge) at Scottish Comedy Festival @ The Beehive Inn, 5.45pm, until August 25

Best Show Nominee – Leicester Comedy Festival 2025. Australian comedian, Michael Shafar, offers his dark, unfiltered and unapologetic takes on the taboo topics that most comedians are smart enough to avoid. 'Shafar circumnavigates the line between edgy and offensive with beautiful finesse' ****½ (Age). 'He's a brand of comedian that is getting rarer to come by these days... if you fear comedy has gotten too politically correct, this show will put those fears to rest' **** (Time Out).

Musical

100 Years of Musicals!

Venue 38, Big at theSpaceTriplex, various times, until August 23

The UK's No1 Show Choir returns to the Fringe following their 2024 sell-out run, with an all-new show! Join us on another joyous journey through the rich history of musical theatre, in a fun-packed a cappella show for all the family. Starting in the raucous days of the music hall, you'll hear much-loved songs from genre-defining composers including: Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein – right through to big, modern day West End sensations like Kinky Boots and Miss Saigon. A glorious celebration of the very best of musical magic!

Theatre

Clean Your Plate!

Venue 6, studio at C ARTS | C venues | C aurora, 6.10pm, until August 24

Aged four, Augustin never finished his food. Now he has a terrible habit of always cleaning his plate, and lecturing people on how they should eat. Today is his thirtieth birthday, and he's cooking dinner. The ratatouille is on the stove, his friends are arriving soon and everything seems under control. But that's without counting on an unexpected visit, and some unwelcome memories. Around the simmering pot, he is forced to examine his relationship with food, as well as his relationship with himself. Funny solo show about hunger, who we are, and the mess of growing up.

Dance

Akropolis I

Venue 22, DB1 at Assembly @ Dance Base, 4.05pm, until August 24

National Dance Awards nominee 2025 Kennedy Junior Muntanga premieres a raw, shape-shifting solo that dives deep into fractured identities, power and survival through the lens of the African diaspora. Akropolis I introduces four bold characters – The Hare, The Lion, Eva, and The Commander – each embodying a different legacy of migration, memory and resistance. Charged, physical and cinematic, this is the first chapter of an ambitious trilogy exploring the realities of diasporic life across generations. A new voice in contemporary dance, Muntanga invites you to witness, question and feel.

