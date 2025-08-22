7 great Edinburgh Fringe shows to see this weekend

There are thousands of shows to choose from at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe and it can be quite hard whittling down the list of what to see.

To make the task slightly easier, we’ve picked out seven shows that you don’t want to miss this week. There’s something for everyone, from children’s shows and theatre to dance and music.

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is brought to you in partnership with MSR Architecture & Design, Edinburgh — Where Vision Meets Masterpiece. Find out more at https://www.msrarchitecture.co.uk

Theatre

The Buttons Show

Whisper Walk

Venue 17a, Meeting Point at Assembly George Square Studios, various times, until August 25

A documentary-style testimonial piece that explores the intimate power and the deep connection between memory and place. As audiences walk through Edinburgh, voices gently whisper in their ears, stories tied to the very locations they pass. Each audience member becomes a confidant, a stranger trusted with quiet truths. This reflective journey invites participants to slow down, listen closely and reconnect with their own hidden memories and the city itself. Perhaps you will be inspired to leave your own memory. You will need a smartphone, headphones and a data plan for this self-guided experience.

Children’s

Scottish Panto Fun with The Buttons Show

Venue 605, Downstairs Room at PBH's Free Fringe @ Greek Gyros Grill, 12pm, until August 24

Join legendary Scottish family entertainer Buttons for an hour of Panto fun! Featuring amazing puppets, fabulous stories, dazzling magic and catchy Scottish singalong songs including his big hit Oh Ye Canny Shove Yir Granny Aff The Bus! All ages love The Buttons Show – Oh yes they will! Official Buttons brand merchandise will be on sale after each performance. Free admission. Pay what you like in conjunction with PBH's Free Fringe.

Comedy

Foxdog Studios: Robo Bingo 2.0

Venue 61, Delhi Belly at Underbelly, Cowgate, 8.25pm, until August 24

Fresh bingo, new robots and lower quality prizes. The UK's #1 IT consultants, Pete and Lloyd, have created the best interactive quirky bingo-based experience for introverts. Play using your (charged!) phone, but in a fun way! From the comfort of your seat, control the show, steer a robotic shopping bag, attempt to draw a perfect circle, and become a statistic in our all-new multi-level bingo jail, dungeon and judicial system. If you don't like bingo, come to this. Winner of the 2024 Adelaide Fringe Innovation Award.

Music

[whalesong]

Venue 603, Upstairs Bar at PBH's Free Fringe @ BrewDog Doghouse Hotel, 5pm, until August 24

'xvelastín creates the most beautiful sounds from the simplest of actions' (RaggedCult.com). [whalesong] is a sound play about the noises and voices in the sea by award-winning sound artist and technologist Xavier Velastín. It is a love song to cetaceans (toothed and baleen), a sound bath about our fluid, aquatic selves and our ocean cousins. A sub-mersive sonic experience like no other, with a little whale balloon and a gargle-along theme song. So, if you hate plastic and love blowholes: blubber up, the ocean is calling.

Physical theatre

Six Women Standing in Front of a White Wall

Venue 40, studio at C ARTS | C venues | C alto, various times, until August 23

Compelling interactive physical theatre installation that investigates whether it is not necessarily a kind of love that we crave, but a physiological need for human touch in order to survive.

Comedy

Aidan Jones: Orlando Gibbons / Free Festival

Venue 170, The Lounge at Laughing Horse @ The Counting House, 5.45pm, until August 24

My great-grandfather spent years of his life trying to trace the link between our family and Renaissance-era keyboardist Orlando Gibbons. He was the foremost composer in England in the late 16th century – now 450 years later, can this bald, Australian dickhead with a beard claim his legacy? 'Punchlines that will leave you laughing for days on end... This is what a well-crafted comedy set looks like!' ***** (Advertiser, Adelaide). 'A masterclass... this shouldn't work, but it does.' ***** (List). 'He's a masterful storyteller... effortless charisma, disarming honesty and a sharp, curious mind' **** (TheAge.com.au).

Theatre

Supermarket 86

Venue 53, Stephenson Theatre at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall, various times, until August 23

Supermarket 86 follows five girls who get stuck in a supermarket overnight, all connected in ways they may not yet realise. Before the power goes out, the cashier's ex-girlfriend walks in. Set in 2007 Upstate New York, the show is a character-driven dramedy featuring five complicated, lonely young women pushed to confront their unwanted realities and uncertain futures. Fundamentally, the show is about the desire to connect and how, sometimes, you are forced to find connection in places that initially seem mundane and stagnant.

