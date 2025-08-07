The Edinburgh Fringe is now well underway, with more than 3,853 shows to choose from.

A glance at the Fringe brochure can be daunting, so if you’re looking for a few ideas of what to see this year – here is small round up of shows taking place this week.

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is delivered in partnership with Fired Dough, handmade, Neapolitan-style pizza. Find out more at https://fired-dough.co.uk/

Theatre

Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show is on at Gilded Balloon at the Museum

Hingin' Oan Fir Googsie

Venue 7, Lower Hall at Braw Venues @ Grand Lodge, 7.15pm, Aug 12-16

Celebrated Scottish actor Jimmy Chisholm (Braveheart, River City, RSC, London West End) stars in this compassionate and darkly funny tale of confusion, friendship and love against a backdrop of hope, from acclaimed Edinburgh playwright John McColl. Ghillie and Gadge are lost in an aimless existence until Googsie promises them happiness... or does he? Indeed, does he even exist? And could the enigmatic Plucky have the solution to all society's ills?

Musicals and Opera

Bugsy Malone

Venue 70. Magnusson Theatre at The Edinburgh Academy, 5.45pm, until Aug 12

Join Bugsy, Fat Sam, Tallulah, Blousey and Dandy Dan for a fun time full of laughs, songs and lots of splurge! A great show for all the family and is sure to inspire younger members of the audience to tread the boards! 'Bugsy Malone by Captivate Theatre is a fantastic way to spend 80 minutes. The talented young cast kept us captivated for the duration as the story of gangsters, speakeasies and splurge guns was played out. The dancing and singing was top notch, and the action non-stop' (Primary Times). Splurge-tastic!

Spoken word

Marjolein Robertson: The Hillswick Wedding

Venue 571, Shedinburgh at Shedinburgh, 6pm, August 8

A rich and beautiful story from Shetland, performed by comedian and storyteller Marjolein Robertson. The story of the Hillsook Weddeen (Hillswick Wedding) is one of Shetland's best folktales. It takes the listener back to life in Shetland in the late 1800s, exploring the crofting, fishing and other traditions, yet there is more to this story than meets the eye as through it we meet the trows, a creature of Shetland folklore and with them we go into their world.

Children’s

Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show

Venue 64, Auditorium at Gilded Balloon at the Museum, 11.45am, until August 10

You think science is boring, think again; this is science like you have never seen it before. Designed for children and adults alike, Mark's Spectacular Science Show explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant's toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and even howling jelly babies! Awarded Best Kid's Show at Edinburgh Fringe by The Derek Awards, this interactive show promises to entertain and educate in the most spectacular way!

Theatre

Yellow

Venue 9, Lower Theatre at theSpace @ Niddry Street, various times, August 11-23

Twelfth Night meets The Thick of It in a modern-day reimagining of what might have become of Malvolio after his fall from grace. Mal, once a ministerial adviser, now defends fraudsters in a shabby law firm. Rosie, an idealistic young lawyer, offers him a way back to his old life – but in a world where the highest ideals are sustained by the grubbiest actions, what looks like redemption might be a trap. Written by a senior political insider, Yellow is a witty, thought-provoking depiction of the realities – and compromises – of office life, law and today's politics.

Dance

Bond-Age

Venue 41, Muse at Braw Venues @ Hill Street, 8.50pm, August 7 & 8

Starting from the idea of bondage as a metaphor, the piece of physical theatre Bond-Age explores pain and pleasure, bonds and restrictions in relationships, not only between lovers but also between family members, between an individual and his/her home country or the society, between one and his/herself or gender role, etc. Are we tied down to/by anything or anyone? Would it be better to be tied down or to be completely free? We are bound to play, characterized by multi-genre dance and original music, the play is bound to be sensuous, symbolic and experimental.

Music

Ali Affleck Presents: Billie Holiday – Sophisticated Lady

Venue 57, Partially Seated at The Jazz Bar, 9pm, August 9

Two nights only! Award-winning Ali, Scotland’s ‘Queen of vintage jazz’ (OC Weekly), presents a special programme – a carefully crafted selection of Lady Day's best-loved songs (including some of Billie's own favourites). 'Affleck is not a household name yet – but I think she soon will be' (BBC Radio Scotland). Best Jazz Vocalist 2014 and nominee 2017-20 (Scottish Jazz Awards). ‘A musical storyteller’ (Scotsman). 'Astounding vocals' ***** (San Diego Union-Tribune). 'Outstanding' ***** (Edinburgh49.org). ‘Vivacious stage presence’ (Herald). Sell-out show in 2018 and 2019, so early booking is advised.

