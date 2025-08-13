7 great Edinburgh Fringe shows you should add to your list this week

The Edinburgh Fringe is now well underway, with more than 3,853 shows to choose from.

A glance at the Fringe brochure can be daunting, so if you’re looking for a few ideas of what to see this year – here is small round up of shows taking place this week.

Our daily Edinburgh Festivals feature is delivered in partnership with Celestia, modern Indian cuisine. Find out more at celestiarestaurant.co.uk

Theatre

3 Chickens Confront Existence

Venue 61, Belly Button at Underbelly, Cowgate, 5.20pm, until August 24 (not Monday)

In this surrealist and hilarious production, three factory farm chickens passionately explore their impossible situation – awaiting their imminent trip to the broiler. Tragedy morphs to comedy and back again as they explore mysticism, power struggles, class inequality, mythology and religion, with plenty of emotionally charged antics and surprises along the way.

Music

The Gil Scott-Heron Songbook

Venue 57 Partially Seated at The Jazz Bar, 5.30pm, August 13-17

Aki Remally (vocals, guitar) and Fraser Urquhart (piano, keyboards) make their return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe! They delve deep into the work of the revolutionary poet, jazz musician and rap pioneer whose lyrics expressed views on politics, culture and social injustice – expect a whole lotta funk, jazz and soul tunes from Gil Scott-Heron’s repertoire. Also featuring the powerhouse rhythm section of Max Popp (drums) and Tom Wilkinson (bass).

Spoken word

Our Anxious Measurements III

Venue 156, Banquet Hall at PBH's Free Fringe @ Banshee Labyrinth, 4.30pm, until August 24 (not Monday)

Following last year's show ***** (Lancaster Guardian), Dean Tsang (Bay Fringe Critics Choice Award) returns for one last heartfelt, hilarious and fierce instalment of the Anxious Measurements trilogy. 26 measurements in, what could possibly remain?

Comedy

Danny O'Brien: Adulting Hard!

Venue 178a, Beehive 2 (The Attic) at Scottish Comedy Festival @ The Beehive Inn, 5.15pm, until August 25 (not 13)

Multi award-winning Irish comedian Danny O'Brien is back with his brand-new stand-up show. Mortgage-approved, childless millennial O'Brien has sold out the last three years straight at the Fringe festival. From buying in a housing crisis to trying Keto for a month plus a defiant allergy to ice baths/saunas despite the "multiple health benefits". He has toured over 70 tour dates globally this past year, sold out Liberty Hall Theatre in Dublin, released a TV special and headlined at various international comedy festivals.

Children’s

Hello Birds

Venue 8, The Box at Assembly George Square, 11.30am until August 17 (not 13)

A sensory story show for babies aged 0-36 months. Join Bran and Tor in the Garden and say hello to the birds that visit. Help feed them, build soft nests, and join in with their songs. The show uses colour, sound, texture and smell to immerse little ones in the world of birds, using puppets, baby safe props, singing and key-word signing. Written by Jasmine Cole. Directed by Connie Crosby. Music and Lyrics by Connie Crosby and Hannah Platts. Key-Word Signing supported by Arthur's Club. The storytelling will last for around 40 minutes, followed by free play.

Theatre

A Drag Is Born

Venue 186, Playground 2 at ZOO Playground, 6.05pm, until August 24 (not tonight)

In a twist of fate, an ordinary man finds himself magically transformed into the Queen of the Carnival. With advanced age, abundant body hair and limited talents, he is an unlikely candidate. Praised as a 'whimsical tour de force' (Orlando Weekly), this non-verbal blend of clown, drag and queer joy reminds us it's never too late to embrace your true self. Created and performed by Edu Díaz, a Fulbright-awarded artist from the Canary Islands, A Drag is Born has won five awards, including Best Solo Clown (NYC Fringe) and Best Solo Show (Orlando Fringe).

Cabaret and Variety

Magicians Twin Feats

Venue 276, Liquid Room Warehouse at PBH's Free Fringe @ Liquid Room, 2.30pm, until August 18

30 years after being pulled out of class to partake in twin studies, Kane & Abel take you inside the mystical, magical and hilarious world of life as a twin. Those conducting these studies were hoping for more than coincidences or feats but miracles or magic. Kane & Abel recreate the study in impossible circumstances for the ultimate Magicians Twin Feats. 'Real magic' (BBC Radio Bristol). Top Weekend Comedy Pick (Sunday Times). 'Contemporary, comedic and charismatic' ***** (C44.au). 'Spellbinding' **** (GlamAdelaide.com.au). 'True showmen' **** (BroadwayBaby.com).

