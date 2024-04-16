Award-winning comedian Ronnie Neville brings 'Irish Storytelling' to Edinburgh Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ronnie Neville is either a genius or a lunatic. Watch Irish Storytelling, and you decide!

Award-winning comedian and viral breakout star Ronnie Neville’s journey has taken him from Cork to Edinburgh via New York, Perth, and Melbourne. Sharing tales from the bogs and streets of Ireland, watered and grown on the floorboards of Irish pubs, he shares the ‘craic’ with his own unique passion, flair, and charm.

Irish Storytelling was one of the highest-selling shows at this year’s Perth Fringe, fuelled by word of mouth, repeat customers, and Ronnie’s unwavering ability to ‘treat the audience as if they were close friends, ensuring that everyone has a good night’ (X-Press Magazine).

With Ronnie’s wild anecdotes and crazy life experiences ranging from a garden maintenance indecent proposal to the tricky art of selling kitchenware at a sex fair, strap yourself in for an absolutely off-the-rails hilarious show.

Ronnie says: “We all love a good joke, but we never forget a good story. I’ve got over 50 stories ready to go, and I’m excited to cram six of the best tales into my one-hour set at Ed Fringe.”