Award-winning comedian Ronnie Neville brings 'Irish Storytelling' to Edinburgh Fringe

The Irish have a supreme talent for spinning a yarn, and globetrotting Irish comedian Ronnie Neville has a suitcase crammed with hilarious tales—and he knows just how to tell them.
By Jayne ReeseContributor
Published 16th Apr 2024, 13:18 BST
Ronnie Neville is either a genius or a lunatic. Watch Irish Storytelling, and you decide!

Award-winning comedian and viral breakout star Ronnie Neville’s journey has taken him from Cork to Edinburgh via New York, Perth, and Melbourne. Sharing tales from the bogs and streets of Ireland, watered and grown on the floorboards of Irish pubs, he shares the ‘craic’ with his own unique passion, flair, and charm.

Irish Storytelling was one of the highest-selling shows at this year’s Perth Fringe, fuelled by word of mouth, repeat customers, and Ronnie’s unwavering ability to ‘treat the audience as if they were close friends, ensuring that everyone has a good night’ (X-Press Magazine).

Ronnie Neville.Ronnie Neville.
With Ronnie’s wild anecdotes and crazy life experiences ranging from a garden maintenance indecent proposal to the tricky art of selling kitchenware at a sex fair, strap yourself in for an absolutely off-the-rails hilarious show.

Ronnie says: “We all love a good joke, but we never forget a good story. I’ve got over 50 stories ready to go, and I’m excited to cram six of the best tales into my one-hour set at Ed Fringe.”

Ronnie Neville will be at Just The Tonic Nucleus from August 1 to 25 at 5.50pm (exc 12th).

For Tickets: Ronnie Neville: All Irish Comedy | Comedy | Edinburgh Festival Fringe (edfringe.com)

