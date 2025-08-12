Ben brings mystical magic with a touch of Styles to the Fringe
A bit of a Harry Styles of the magic world, he’s a familiar face on stage and TV – a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent 2019, where he came third, and was even once branded a “witch” by Strictly Come Dancing judge, Anton Du Beke!
His Fringe performances always deliver, and this year is no exception. There’s something for everyone: mind reading, mentalism, card tricks, illusions, sleight of hand, a generous dose of audience interaction, and the occasional cheeky innuendo. My personal highlight was a clever routine involving paint colour charts — no spoilers here.
A true showman, Hart presents with charm, flair, and confidence. The vintage cabaret setting of the Palais du Variété is the perfect backdrop for his whimsical style of magic.
All in all, this is a show well worth catching at the Fringe, whether you’re a die-hard magic fan or just looking for an entertaining night out.
The Remarkable Ben Hart, Palais du Variété at Assembly George Square Gardens, until August 24. Age 12+
