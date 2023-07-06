News you can trust since 1873
Bongo’s Bingo Edinburgh: Award-winning show to come to Edinburgh Fringe - dates and how to get tickets

Imagine if a customary game of bingo featured rave music, dance offs and giant fluffy unicorns – well now it does
By Neil Johnstone
Published 6th Jul 2023, 18:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 18:22 BST

Award-winning extravaganza, Bongo’s Bingo, will come to the Capital next month as part of this year’s Fringe Festival, with five epic shows taking place at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy in August.

Slated as the ‘original bingo rave phenomenon’ the event turns a customary game of bingo on its head by featuring rave rounds, dance-offs and en masse Karaoke to rejuvenate a quintessentially quaint British pastime into an unforgettable experience.

Organisers behind the energetic event, say Bongo’s Bingo strives to redefine the essence of what a contemporary night out is – combining ‘riotous fun, amazing music, crazy prizes and the odd pink unicorn’ with rounds of bingo to make for a ‘bonkers’ and ‘surreal’ occasion.

Award-winning show, Bongo's Bingo, will come to Edinburgh in August with five shows at Edinburgh's O2 Academy
Award-winning show, Bongo’s Bingo, will come to Edinburgh in August with five shows at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy
This year, the event takes on a ‘Night At The Movies’ theme, encouraging guests to dress up as their favourite film star or movie character from Shrek, James Bond, Danny and Sandy to Mia Wallace and Jessica Rabbit. And of course, there will be an abundance of film soundtracks all night long from everyone’s favourite flicks.

Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, Jonny Bongo, said: “We’ve got five Bongo’s Bingo shows doubled up on two August dates at the O2 Academy during incredible Edinburgh Fringe. There’s no bigger festival on Earth than The Fringe which takes over the city in the most spectacular of ways, and we’re proud to have these dates in Edinburgh during this time. Two are our Night At The Movies themed parties which will be extra special.”

The show, that promises to deliver ‘unadulterated escapism’ premiers on August 5 for a one-off event before returning on August 12 and 19 where there will be a matinee and evening show. August dates are: Saturday 5th then during Fringe shows are on Saturday 12th Night At The Movies (matinee and evening) and Saturday 19th (matinee and evening)

To book tickets and for more information you can visit the the Bongo’s Bingo website.

The event that promises 'riotous fun, amazing music and crazy prizes' saw legendary actor Samuel L Jackson make an appearance earlier in the year
The event that promises ‘riotous fun, amazing music and crazy prizes' saw legendary actor Samuel L Jackson make an appearance earlier in the year
