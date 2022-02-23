Connect Festival: Line-up, dates, how to get tickets and ticket prices for Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre festival

Last seen in the late noughties, Connect Festival is being brought back to life by TRNSMT and T In the Park organisers DF Concerts to return to Scotland in summer 2022.

Connect Festival was previously held on the grounds of Inveraray Castle, Argyll in 2007 and 2008, with bands such as Primal Scream, Beastie Boys, Frightened Rabbit, Kasabian, Echo & The Bunnymen performing alongside Björk, Paolo Nutini, Amy Macdonald, M.I.A, Mogwai and more.

The National will be headlining the final night of the Connect festival this year. Picture: Graham MacIndoe

But this year, organisers have announced that the festival will make its return on the east coast – taking place at the Royal Highland Centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The line-up for Connect Festival 2022 has now been partially revealed, with a wide range of bands, DJs and singers set to take to the stage in Edinburgh over the three day festival later this year.

Here’s everything we know about Connect Festival so far.

Connect Festival 2022 dates

Connect Festival will run from Friday 26 August to Sunday 28 August 2022, with Massive Attack, Jon Hopkins, Black Coffee and Optimo (Espacio) among the artists set to kick off the festival on day one.

DF Concerts announced the day split for its line-up so far on Wednesday (23 February), which you can scroll down to view in full below, with tickets for the festival set to be available to buy for individual days and the whole three days of the Edinburgh festival in full.

Where is Connect Festival 2022?

The return of Connect will take place at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, to the west of Edinburgh’s city centre.

Organisers of the festival said that the location was picked due to its convenient travel links – with the exhibition centre and grounds just 20 minutes away from the nearest tram stop at Ingliston Park and Ride and regular Edinburgh Airport bus services like the Airlink 100, as well as the Skylink 200 & 300, 20 and 63 bus services, running and dropping off nearby.

Connect Festival 2022 line up and day split

The line-up for Connect’s return in Scotland announced so far already sees a number of big names and acts feature, with Massive Attack, Self Esteem, The Chemical Brothers, Little Simz, The National and Bombay Bicycle Club all coming to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre this summer.

Among the acts performing are a range of DJs, with Glaswegian tech legends Optimo (Espacio) joined on Friday’s line-up by Hammer and Black Coffee, Bonobo, Nightwave and Erol Alkan performing on the Saturday, and Horse Meat Disco and Rebecca Vasmant among those bringing the festival to a close on Sunday.

Here’s the Connect Festival line-up announced so far.

Friday 26 August

Massive Attack

Jon Hopkins

Black Coffee

John Grant

Moses Boyd

Optimo (Espacio)

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Future Utopia

Hammer

Cloth

Maeve

LVRA

Saturday 27 August

The Chemical Brothers

Bonobo

The Twilight Sad

Caribou

Ride playing Nowhere

Erol Alkan

LOW

Chloe Moriondo

Matt Maltese

Willie J Healey

Nightwave

Swim School

Sunday 28 August

The National

Mogwai

Bombay Bicycle Club

Little Simz

Idlewild playing The Remote Part

Self Esteem

Black Country, New Road

Horse Meat Disco

Admiral Fallow

Sudan Archives

Jamz Supernova

DEHD

Hamish Hawk

Lizzie Reid

Rebecca Vasmant

Geese

Kathleen Frances

How to get tickets for Connect Festival and ticket prices

Tickets for Connect 2022 have not yet been released, but Connect Festival organisers have published the different types of tickets and prices available for the event.

Single day tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be priced at £65 plus booking fee, with three day weekender tickets costing £165 plus booking fee in total.

For VIP tickets, which includes access a private, secluded VIP garden with a VIP bar, food, seats and more, day tickets cost £95 plus booking fee each and weekender tickets are priced at £240 plus booking fee.

Payment plans are available for Connect’s three day weekender packages for both general admission and VIP tiers, with first payments for these priced at £51 plus booking fee and £65 plus booking fee respectively.

Connect Festival 2022 tickets are set to go on general sale on Friday 25 February at 9am on Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster, artist, Gigs in Scotland and Connect ticket presales for the Edinburgh festival will begin on Thursday morning and finish at 8am on Friday.

You can gain access to Connect’s own presale, starting at 9am on Thursday 24 February, by subscribing on their website at https://connectmusicfestival.com/.

