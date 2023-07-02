2 . Amos Gill: The Pursuit of Happy(ish)

International rising star and award-winning Australian comedian Amos Gill makes his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with a boundary pushing hour of hilarious, challenging, and sometimes caustic stand-up. Smart, fearless and always funny, Amos challenges his audiences to think and takes them to the edge. Nothing is off limits as he expertly skewers absolutely everyone from the Monarchy and the ostensibly woke to his new American friends and his entire family. Amos may have travelled the world to follow his dreams but it’s experiences closer to home that show him what really matters. 8:30pm, 2nd - 24th August at Gilded Balloon Teviot Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/amos-gill-the-pursuit-of-happy-ish Photo: JIM LEE PHOTO