With the world’s largest arts festival returning to Edinburgh this August, we’ve taken a look at the hot new acts set to make their Fringe debut this August.
From stand-up comedian Alexandra Haddow, to Australian drag queens The Hairy Godmothers, pole dancing comedian Siân Docksey, musical comedian Matty Hutson and horror puppeteer Lachlan Werner, there are plenty of new exciting acts from all over the world making their way to Edinburgh this August.
1. Benjamin Alborough: Absolute Monopoly
Comedian Benjamin Alborough is on a daring mission to reinvent Monopoly, and he needs your help to do it. Introducing Absolute Monopoly: a side-splitting, wildly immersive, comedy sensation that's taking the classic board game to audacious new heights for our cutthroat modern era. Brace yourself for a high-octane game that's fiercer, more relentless, and wreaks even greater havoc on relationships. In this uproarious interactive comedy game show, audience members go head-to-head with each other and the host, transforming into living game pieces on a life-sized board. 5:50pm, 2nd - 28th August (not 15th) at Assembly George Square
Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/benjamin-alborough-absolut Photo: Flick Morris PR
2. Amos Gill: The Pursuit of Happy(ish)
International rising star and award-winning Australian comedian Amos Gill makes his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with a boundary pushing hour of hilarious, challenging, and sometimes caustic stand-up. Smart, fearless and always funny, Amos challenges his audiences to think and takes them to the edge. Nothing is off limits as he expertly skewers absolutely everyone from the Monarchy and the ostensibly woke to his new American friends and his entire family. Amos may have travelled the world to follow his dreams but it’s experiences closer to home that show him what really matters.
8:30pm, 2nd - 24th August at Gilded Balloon Teviot
Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/amos-gill-the-pursuit-of-happy-ish Photo: JIM LEE PHOTO
3. Dominique Salerno: The Box Show
Dominique Solerno makes her UK debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in multi award-winning, critically acclaimed one-woman, character comedy extravaganza The Box Show. In this dynamic and entrancing theatrical solo sketch show, Dominique inhabits over 25 characters from within the confines of a 3'x 3'x 2' cupboard. Think Saturday Night Live but performed by one woman - in a box. Each time the doors swing open, Dominique transports her audience to a hilarious new reality in which they will meet a lonely giantess, a drunken couple mid-fight, the entire Greek Army inside the Trojan Horse, and many more. 3pm, 2nd - 27th August (not 16th) at the Pleasance Courtyard
Tickets: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/dominique-salerno-box-show Photo: CSI Rental
4. Rosalie Minnitt: Clementine
Following a sold-out, critically acclaimed run at VAULT festival earlier this year, writer/performer Rosalie Minnitt brings her debut character comedy show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.Bonnets at the ready, ladies, as Bridgerton meets the Mighty Boosh in the feminist comedy diamond of the season. Set loosely “in the past'', Clementine is a hilariously quirky, feel-good tale of sickly sisters, self-love and Sylvanian Families. Expect copious TikTok references and astrological predictions with a dash of history. Fun and empowering, this antidote to heartbreak is Gen Z’s ode to single life and womanhood. 2:25pm, 3rd - 27th August (not 14th) at Underbelly Cowgate
Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/rosalie-minnitt-clementine Photo: Flick Morris PR