With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe a little over two months away, we’ve taken a look at the most famous acts announced for the annual arts festival so far.

Thousands of performers and tens of thousands of visitors are set to descend on Edinburgh in August for the world’s largest performance arts festival. Although the full line-up is yet to be announced, among the acts confirmed so far are comedians David O’Doherty, Rhod Gilbert, Rosie Jones, Paul Merton and Sara Pascoe. Also scheduled to appear at the festival are actor and comedian Bobby Davro, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney, broadcaster Kaye Adams and Andy and Jamie Murray’s mum – tennis coach Judy Murray. Popular Fringe fixture The Lady Boys of Bangkok will appear at Festival Square this year, while actor Greg McHugh brings his much-loved Gary Tank Commander character to Edinburgh this year.