Thousands of performers and tens of thousands of visitors are set to descend on Edinburgh in August for the world’s largest performance arts festival. Although the full line-up is yet to be announced, among the acts confirmed so far are comedians David O’Doherty, Rhod Gilbert, Rosie Jones, Paul Merton and Sara Pascoe. Also scheduled to appear at the festival are actor and comedian Bobby Davro, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney, broadcaster Kaye Adams and Andy and Jamie Murray’s mum – tennis coach Judy Murray. Popular Fringe fixture The Lady Boys of Bangkok will appear at Festival Square this year, while actor Greg McHugh brings his much-loved Gary Tank Commander character to Edinburgh this year.
1. Gary: Tank Commander
Actor Greg McHugh will bring his much loved BBC TV character Gary: Tank Commander to Edinburgh this August. He will perform his one-hour Gary Talks (Yous Listen) show at the Gilded Balloon Teviot debating hall at 5.30pm on August 18-21 and 23-28. Expect some 'cheesy chips' and Gary's words of wisdom among the laughs. Photo: Alan McCredie
2. David O'Doherty
Legendary Irish comedian David O'Doherty brings his Tiny Piano Man show to Gordon Aikman Theatre at the Assembly George Square this August. The one-hour show at 7.20pm will run from August 2-14 and 16-28. The star of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Live at the Apollo (BBC) and Along for the Ride with David O'Doherty (Channel 4) will try to "make you feel alive with a new pageant of laughter, song and occasionally getting up from a chair". Photo: Submitted
3. Sara Pascoe
After a huge UK tour, Sara Pascoe brings her 'Success Story' to the Fringe for one night only, on August 18, 7.30pm at the McEwan Theatre, Underbelly, Bristo Square. Sara is an English actress, comedian and writer. She has appeared on television programmes including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown for Channel 4, QI for BBC and Taskmaster for the digital channel Dave. Photo: Shutterstock
4. Bobby Davro
Bobby Davro, 'one of the biggest television comedy names of the 1980s and 1990s, makes his Fringe debut' in My Name Is Bobby Davro at Frankenstein Pub. He has had many of his own series for ITV and BBC as well as acting in EastEnders and on the West End stage. He will perform for two nights only at the South Bridge pub, August 4 and 5 at 9pm. Photo: Karwai Tang