4 . Cyrano

Traverse 1, perhaps the most sought-after new writing stage to perform on in the entire Edinburgh Festival Fringe, will play host to some of theatreland’s finest UK talent this August in Virginia Gay’s Cyrano. Included in that line up is Edinburgh born David Tarkenter (pictured left) fresh from The Motive And The Cue with the National Theatre on London’s West End. His other West End credits including The Red Barn and Endgame starring Daniel Radcliffe and Allan Cumming. Tarkenter will take to the stage alongside Cyrano playwright Virginia Gay (right), who will appear as the show’s eponymous hero, and ITV’s Ridley actress Jessica Whitehurst as love interest Roxanne. Cyrano is a big-hearted, irreverent rom-com for our times. A joyous, gender-flipped retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac, packed with music, wit and aching romance. A love letter to hope, to overcoming loneliness, to language and desire; to the irrepressible magic of theatre. Cyrano, by Virginia Gay after Edmond Rostand, 1-25 August (not Mondays) Traverse 1, 10am, 1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7pm. Tickets £23, https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/cyrano?day=06-08-2024. | Sally Flegg