With hundreds of Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows to choose from, we will be picking out the acts we think you should see this year, starting with the best stand-up comedians appearing in the Capital in August.
Jack Docherty will perform as his character The Chief from BBC comedy smash Scot Squad, following a successful one-man show last yearabout his love for David Bowie. Other acts to watch out for include talented female comedians Chloe Petts, Sasha Ellen, Harriet Kemsley, Stevie Martin and Bella Hull, as well as 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee Dan Tiernan. There is also the incredible Edinburgh return for Matt Forde, who was diagnosed with cancer after suffering pains at last year’s Fringe. Currently learning to walk again, Matt has returned to work on his acclaimed Political Party and British Scandal podcasts, alongside hosting Absolute Radio’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Football Show. His final challenge is to get back to stand-up and he recently performed gigs at London’s Soho Theatre ahead of his Fringe run in August.
1. Matt Forde
After enduring what he thought was sciatica during the last Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Matt Forde was diagnosed with cancer. A few weeks later he was having the base of his spine removed. Now the UK’s leading political comedian, Matt Forde (Spitting Image, HIGNFY, British Scandal), returns to the festival, ahead of the UK and US elections. Currently learning to walk again, Matt has returned to work on his acclaimed Political Party and British Scandal podcasts, alongside hosting Absolute Radio’sRock ‘n’ Roll Football Show. Matt Forde said: “I cannot wait to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe again, despite returning to the place where my life turned upside down. After my final show there, I was told I had cancer. Instead of going on tour, I was being carved open to have the base of my spine removed. Now I know how turkeys feel. And it was in the run-up to Christmas. I’m learning to walk again and with the help of two fantastic helpers (sticks), I will be back on stage."
His brand-new show The End of An Era Tour will run from August 1-25 at 8pm at Pleasance Beyond. £10- £18.50. Photo: David Monteith-Hodge
Award-winning comedian Stevie Martin (8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Mash Report, Starstruck, Guessable) brings her third hour, Clout, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year. Having gained 45 million views worldwide for her online comedy and sketches, Stevie make a return to live comedy, performing her brand-new show at the Fringe at Monkey Barrel 4 from July 29 – August 25 at 3.35pm. £10 and £12. Photo: Avalon
BAFTA award winning star of Scot Squad, actor, comedian and writer Jack Docherty returns to Gilded Balloon following rave reviews and a sell-out run in 2023. Jack’s brand new show The Chief - No Apologies will welcome BCB Scotland’s Scot Squad Chief himself to Edinburgh Fringe, as he looks back on a long career righting wrongs, crushing crime, battling bams and never ever apologising. Jack Docherty said: “I’m delighted to be performing once again as The Chief. It’s been a while since he brought his wit and wisdom to a live audience and I can’t wait to unleash him at the festival. He is, was and will always be, unapologetically, The People’s Chief - Leader of Men.” Jack Docherty in The Chief – No Apologies, at Gilded Balloon Patter House, August 2-15, 8pm. Photo: Gilded Balloon
Comedian, author and anaesthetist, Ed Patrick (Have I Got News For You) reprises Catch Your Breath, a gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor, the NHS, the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it. He is also bringing his Comedian's Surgery podcast up for some live shows. In it, he speaks to guests about their health stories and experiences. Previous guests have included Joe Lycett, Rose Matafeo and Reginald D Hunter. The Stand Comedy Club, August 1-11 (excluding August 7). 3.30pm. £12. Photo: Textual Healing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.