1 . Matt Forde

After enduring what he thought was sciatica during the last Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Matt Forde was diagnosed with cancer. A few weeks later he was having the base of his spine removed. Now the UK’s leading political comedian, Matt Forde (Spitting Image, HIGNFY, British Scandal), returns to the festival, ahead of the UK and US elections. Currently learning to walk again, Matt has returned to work on his acclaimed Political Party and British Scandal podcasts, alongside hosting Absolute Radio’sRock ‘n’ Roll Football Show. Matt Forde said: “I cannot wait to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe again, despite returning to the place where my life turned upside down. After my final show there, I was told I had cancer. Instead of going on tour, I was being carved open to have the base of my spine removed. Now I know how turkeys feel. And it was in the run-up to Christmas. I’m learning to walk again and with the help of two fantastic helpers (sticks), I will be back on stage." His brand-new show The End of An Era Tour will run from August 1-25 at 8pm at Pleasance Beyond. £10- £18.50. Photo: David Monteith-Hodge