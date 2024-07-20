4 . Ralph Brown: My First Hostage Situation

This August, Edinburgh comic Ralph Brown returns to the Fringe with his most darkly hilarious show to date, ‘My First Hostage Situation’, telling the true and shocking story of how he – and his audience – were held at gunpoint during last year’s Fringe. His terrifying experience took place when the local comedian was halfway through ‘Ralpha Male’, a 40 minute stand-up show about his relentless bad luck. Then as if to prove his point, a stranger walked into the venue, and completely unprovoked, pointed a gun to Ralph’s head. ‘My First Hostage Situation’ promises to take audiences through the surreal and the absurd, as Ralph recounts the bizarre events of that fateful night, delving into the chaos, the fear, the humour, the ultimate relief when the ordeal ended and the hilariously small amounts of publicity he received in the aftermath. Ralph Brown: My First Hostage Situation, at The Stand Comedy Club 4, 28 York Place, August 1 - 26 (Not 12 or 19), 4.05pm. Tickets £5, https://www.thestand.co.uk/fringe/2016/ralph-brown-my-first-hostage-situation. | Trudy Stade