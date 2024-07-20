While thousands of performers from around the world descend on Edinburgh every year for the Fringe, there is plenty of local talent on offer next month.
We’ve picked out 23 Scottish shows at the festival in August, including awarding-winning Glaswegian stand-up Susie McCabe and ‘Chemo Savvy’ - inspired by the experiences of late great Scottish comedy legend, Andy Gray, as he battled leukaemia, with Edinburgh star and Andy’s good friend Grant Stott among the cast.
Other Scottish shows to watch out for include former MP Mhari Black, the Chief himself Jack Docherty, successful Edinburgh-set play ‘Sunshine on Leith’ and the classic Glasgow-based play by Tony Roper ‘The Steamie’.
1. Chemo Savvy
Set to be one of the Festival’s most highly anticipated shows, Chemo Savvy will make its world premiere. A new comedy play inspired, and created, by the late great comedian Andy Gray and his battle with leukaemia, starring Grant Stott, Jordan Young and Gail Watson. A rollercoaster of tears and laughter, the show follows protagonist Rab, as he discovers this is one journey you can’t take on alone. With plenty of gallows humour throughout, Chemo Savvy is a tale of redemption and hope on a heartbreaking and heartwarming journey. Chemo Savvy, at Gilded Balloon at the Museum Auditorium, August 15-24, 7.40pm. Tickets £18, https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/chemo-savvy?day=20-08-2024. | Tom Duffin Photography
2. Amy Matthews
Fresh from touring her 5-star sell-out 2023 Fringe show, Edinburgh-based English comedian and actress Amy Matthews is set to bring her new stand-up hour ‘Commute With The Foxes’ to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, performing at Monkey Barrel The Tron at 3pm throughout the festival. Scot Squad star Amy asked her new partner, “honestly, where have you been all my life?” It turned out the answer
was in fact “5 roads away for 20 years”. In her new stand-up hour, ‘Commute With The Foxes’, Amy Matthews is fixated on the transformative nature of context and its effect on love, home and class. Amy Matthews, Commute With The Foxes, at Monkey Barrel, The Tron, 3pm, from Thursday 1st to Sunday 25th August (excluding Wednesdays). Tickets £8 and £10, https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/amy-matthews-commute-with-the-foxes?day=06-08-2024. | Lilly Marriot PR
3. Goose's Quizzes Elimination Game
With bigger prizes and brand new rounds, Scotland’s premiere quiz company returns to the Fringe for a second year! Their interactive Elimination Game show pits the whole audience against each other in an epic trivia battle royale - will you make it through each round, or will you be eliminated? Attracting five-star reviews last year, and with a completely different show every night, this is the perfect ‘aperitif… into a night of Fringe adventure’. Goose's Quizzes Elimination Game, at Assembly Rooms, Bijou, August 1-25, 7pm. Tickets £16.50, https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/534-gooses-quizzes-elimination-game/. | Jack Currie
4. Ralph Brown: My First Hostage Situation
This August, Edinburgh comic Ralph Brown returns to the Fringe with his most darkly hilarious show to date, ‘My First Hostage Situation’, telling the true and shocking story of how he – and his audience – were held at gunpoint during last year’s Fringe. His terrifying experience took place when the local comedian was halfway through ‘Ralpha Male’, a 40 minute stand-up show about his relentless bad luck. Then as if to prove his point, a stranger walked into the venue, and completely unprovoked, pointed a gun to Ralph’s head.
‘My First Hostage Situation’ promises to take audiences through the surreal and the absurd, as Ralph recounts the bizarre events of that fateful night, delving into the chaos, the fear, the humour, the ultimate relief when the ordeal ended and the hilariously small amounts of publicity he received in the aftermath. Ralph Brown: My First Hostage Situation, at The Stand Comedy Club 4, 28 York Place, August 1 - 26 (Not 12 or 19), 4.05pm. Tickets £5, https://www.thestand.co.uk/fringe/2016/ralph-brown-my-first-hostage-situation. | Trudy Stade
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.