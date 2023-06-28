With just over a month to go until the world’s largest arts festival returns to Edinburgh, we’ve taken another look at shows to watch out for at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.
Renowned impressionist Jon Culshaw appears in a play about Scottish child singer Lena Zavaroni who rose to fame after winning a TV talent show, and pop star and actress Kate Nash produces comedy narrative variety show The Retreat, which she is due to also appear in when possible.
1. Drunk women solving crime
Drunk Women Solving Crime is an independent comedy podcast started in 2018 by comedian/writers Hannah George, Taylor Glenn and Catie Wilkins which explores personal crime experiences, historical crime cases, and audience crimes along with a high-profile guest. It topped the Apple podcast charts and began selling out live shows within just two months of its launch, soon establishing a popular monthly London residency.
Previously based in a 120-seater Fringe venue which sold out both of its runs, the podcast has seen a steady increase in demand for live show attendance leading to an upgraded 250+ capacity venue for 2023.
Previous podcast guests include Katherine Ryan, Ricki Lake, Romesh Ranganathan, Rosie Jones and Rachel Parris and the podcast has already secured Edinburgh regulars Pippa Evans, Jo Caulfield and Sooz Kempner for its upcoming run.
Tickets can be purchased from https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/event/drunk-women-solving-crime with scheduled performance dates as follows: August 4-13 at Underbelly Bristo Square 6:10pm – 7:10 pm. Photo: Main photo by Tom Mooring, inset live shot: Ed Moore
Lena, the new play by BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Tim Whitnall, comes to the Assembly George Square, playing throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, August 3-28, 12.35pm. The play chronicles the story of Lena Hilda Zavaroni, who was a Scottish singer and television show host after springing to fame when she won TV talent show Opportunity Knocks. At 10 years of age, with her album Ma!, she was the youngest person in history to have an album in the top ten of the UK Albums Chart. Later she starred in her own television series. She was 13 when she w as diagnosed with anorexia, a barely known illness then called the “slimmer’s disease”.
She died in 1999 at the age of 35 and would have been 60 this November. Although it may tell a story from yesteryear, Lena holds a powerful association with our world today, exploring the link between self-esteem and self-image, the individual’s quest for recognition, and our society’s seemingly endless fascination with celebrity culture.
Lena stars Erin Armstrong in the title role, with co-stars Alan McHugh, Julie Coombe, Helen Logan, and the renowned comic impersonator Jon Culshaw as Opportunity Knocks host Hughie Green. Photo: Benjamin Ealovega
Novelist, actor, ex MP, podcaster and best-selling biographer Gyles Brandreth just can’t stop talking as he returns to the stage this summer. Kicking off his tour at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the jumper-loving This Morning star, has been burbling and babbling since he was a baby. The award-winning raconteur, wordsmith and verbivore, who holds be the world record for the longest-ever after -dinner speech (12 and a half hours!) suffers from logorrhea and in his hilarious new one -man show he is trying to work out why.
Assembly: Gordon Aikman Theatre: August 2-27: 4pm Photo: Press Association Images
Award-winning comedian Ania Magliano is set to return to the Pleasance throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, with her brand -new show “I Can’t Believe You’ve Done This” based on the worst haircut she ever had. “I Can’t Believe You’ve Done This” sees Ania explore her own and universal insecurities throughher trademark storytelling observations and jokes and new perspective on quarter-life living. From the haircut that ‘ruined her life’ to her breast reduction surgery and learning boxing in Thailand, to finding love, gossip and her intense hatred of WhatsApp voice notes, Ania’s show invites audiences into her world and that relatable feeling of your life being out of control. The show is directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner Jordan Brookes.
Pleasance Courtyard: Baby Grand: August 2-27, 4.35pm. Photo: Reabeed-Menear