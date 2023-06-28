2 . Lena

Lena, the new play by BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Tim Whitnall, comes to the Assembly George Square, playing throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, August 3-28, 12.35pm. The play chronicles the story of Lena Hilda Zavaroni, who was a Scottish singer and television show host after springing to fame when she won TV talent show Opportunity Knocks. At 10 years of age, with her album Ma!, she was the youngest person in history to have an album in the top ten of the UK Albums Chart. Later she starred in her own television series. She was 13 when she w as diagnosed with anorexia, a barely known illness then called the “slimmer’s disease”. She died in 1999 at the age of 35 and would have been 60 this November. Although it may tell a story from yesteryear, Lena holds a powerful association with our world today, exploring the link between self-esteem and self-image, the individual’s quest for recognition, and our society’s seemingly endless fascination with celebrity culture. Lena stars Erin Armstrong in the title role, with co-stars Alan McHugh, Julie Coombe, Helen Logan, and the renowned comic impersonator Jon Culshaw as Opportunity Knocks host Hughie Green. Photo: Benjamin Ealovega