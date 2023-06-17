2 . Ed Byrne

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join Ed Byrne as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs. With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, The Pilgrimage, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo and Comic Relief Bake Off. He was recently seen as a contestant on BBC One’s Celebrity Best Home Cook (where he made it to show 5 out of 8 – not bad!) and he has also won (yes, won!) celebrity versions of both The Chase and Pointless! August 3-13 and 15-27, 9:30pm, Assembly Rooms, Music Hall. Photo: Unavoidable PR