There are so many great shows to choose from in Edinburgh this August for Fringe 2023
With this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival just a matter of weeks away, we’ve taken a look at just some of the acts performing in the Capital this August that we think are well worth checking out.
From established acts like Irish comedian Ed Byrne, impressionist Jon Culshaw and Edinburgh’s own Scot Squad star and former talk show host Jack Docherty to upcoming acts like American actor and comedian Chris Grace, Britain’s Got Talent finalist magician Magical Bones and Edinburgh funnywoman Jay Lafferty, we feel these performers are worth splashing the cash on this August as Edinburgh hosts the World’s largest arts festival again.
1. Baby Wants Candy
This popular improv show heads back to the Fringe for its 16th year with a run of 26 brand new ad-libbed one-off musicals, each one completely different from the others and never to be seen again! With the title taken from audience suggestions, the critically acclaimed international comedy ensemble , alongside a full live band, sing and dance their way through musical extravaganzas like Nicola Sturgeon, Hypnotist , Kanye West Side Story, Big Sunak Attack and Nightmare on Nicholson Street.
After years of sell-out runs and critical acclaim, Baby Wants Candy has now long been a Fringe institution with fans coming back night after night as each show is a roller-coaster ride of spontaneously choreographed numbers. Unscripted, unguided, unpredictable… and often uncontrollable.
August 2-27, 9:05pm, Assembly George Square – Studio 1. Photo: Unavoidable PR
2. Ed Byrne
From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join Ed Byrne as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.
With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, The Pilgrimage, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo and Comic Relief Bake Off. He was recently seen as a contestant on BBC One’s Celebrity Best Home Cook (where he made it to show 5 out of 8 – not bad!) and he has also won (yes, won!) celebrity versions of both The Chase and Pointless!
August 3-13 and 15-27, 9:30pm, Assembly Rooms, Music Hall. Photo: Unavoidable PR
3. Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson
Chris Grace, a recent TV face who has appeared in the likes of Atypical (Netflix), Stumpdown (ABC), This Is Us (NBC) and most notably as Jerry in Superstore (Netflix). Join him as he celebrates the life of his greatest inspiration and the most capable portrayer of Asian lives today: Scarlett Johansson.
Exploring the role of race in casting, Hollywood and society in general, this show reimagines what is and isn’t possible… or appropriate… in the life of an artist.
A long-time member of Fringe improv favourite Baby Wants Candy, Chris has performed at every Fringe since 2012. His TikTok videos are reaching the likes of 5.2 million likes, and he recently won first place (out of 325) in Houston’s international comedy contest The Riot Comedy Festival.
August 2-28, 1:40pm, Assembly George Square, Studio 5. Photo: CX Xie
4. Magical Bones
The hottest British talent from the magic scene, breakdancing magician and finalist of Britain’s Got Talent, Magical Bones, is set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his acclaimed unique high-energy magic show, Soulful Magic. Bones brings a set of powerful illusions intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course some nifty, breakdance moves. This cutting-edge show is more than a deceptive spectacle of grand illusion - it’s a concert of Soulful Magic.
He’ll be performing at the Underbelly, Bristo Square August 16-26, at 6.10pm. Photo: Clive Drew