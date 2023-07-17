3 . The Slightly Annoying Elephant

What’s big, blue, bossy and turns up uninvited? The Slightly Annoying Elephant, of course! Based on David Walliams' hit novel, this funny children’s story is brought to life by London’s award-winning home of puppetry, Little Angel Theatre and sure to enchant kids and adults alike. Laugh along as Sam’s life is turned upside down after adopting an elephant at the zoo as the hungry, antique-loving, cycling enthusiast creature comes to live with him. Suitable for families and children aged 3+, join this heartwarming tale as The Slightly Annoying Elephant stomps their way to the Edinburgh Fringe. Suitable for 3+. 1pm, August 2-28. Photo: Gilded Balloon