Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023: Top 10 family shows at Gilded Balloon

Fun for all the family with kids shows at Edinburgh’s Gilded Balloon this August
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

With the school holidays now in full swing, we’ve taken a look at the best kids and family friendly shows at Gilded Balloon as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival next month.

The family offerings at the well established Fringe venue at the Teviot include an adaptation of David Walliams' hit kids book The Slightly Annoying Elephant, brought to life through beautiful puppets from the award winning Little Angel Theatre. Or for an educational trip check out Maths at the Museum. And, for a modern twist on classic fairytales there's Lost in the Woods or enjoy a kid-friendly take on the Bard at Smashing Shakespeare.

All the way from the jungles of Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, this international kids comedy duo will be oozing enthusiasm all over the Edinburgh Fringe. Glom Glom and the Musical Monster Millipede’s action packed interactive adventure show is smashed full of comedic pieces, singalongs, interactive obstacles and guaranteed giggle fits for cool kids and carers alike. Step, if you dare, through the portal of metamorphosis and experience this beautiful yet unique immersive musical. Suitable for 0+ (2 -12). 11am, August 2-14.

1. Glom Glom and the Musical Monster Millipede

A ballroom phenomenon with fab-u-lous dance routines to suit the whole family, Strictly Barking is a high-energy comedy following a lonely old man and a homeless dog whose friendship leads them to enter a ballroom dancing competition. Each performance combines clowning, non-verbal storytelling, and audience interaction for all. Strictly Come Dancing meets Wallace and Gromit, this is a must-see family show. Suitable for 3+. 1pm, August 2-20.

2. Strictly Barking

What’s big, blue, bossy and turns up uninvited? The Slightly Annoying Elephant, of course! Based on David Walliams' hit novel, this funny children’s story is brought to life by London’s award-winning home of puppetry, Little Angel Theatre and sure to enchant kids and adults alike. Laugh along as Sam’s life is turned upside down after adopting an elephant at the zoo as the hungry, antique-loving, cycling enthusiast creature comes to live with him. Suitable for families and children aged 3+, join this heartwarming tale as The Slightly Annoying Elephant stomps their way to the Edinburgh Fringe. Suitable for 3+. 1pm, August 2-28.

3. The Slightly Annoying Elephant

Immerse yourself in The Dark Room for Kids as this interactive adventure featuring questionable prizes and total mayhem returns to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Recommended for ages 11+, this family-friendly, live-action video game pits the audience against a fearsome end-of-level boss - escape his puzzles and win £1000! Fail and it’ll be game over!! Prepare yourselves as you enter The Dark Room - a must for any video game fans! Suitable for 8+ (11 and older). 5.30pm, August 2-27.

4. The Dark Room for Kids

