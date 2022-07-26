Edinburgh Fringe: Fred MacAulay brings Festival laughs to the Balmoral Hotel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rocco Forte owned hotel will welcome MacAulay back to the Capital for two shows combining decadent drinks, delicious food and late night stand up comedy.

Kicking off the evening on Thursday, August 4, Fred MacAulay and Friends will find the eponymous comedian hosting stand-ups Marc Jennings, Krystal Evans and Seann Walsh between 7pm and 8.45pm.

Having presented MacAulay and Co on BBC Radio Scotland for almost 18 years, Fred’s witticisms are the product of years of experience on the live circuit. His guests on the first show have similarly impressive credits, Jennings was Scottish Comedian of the Year winner in 2019 while American comedian Evans has been named a Leicester Mercury New Comedian of the Year finalist. Walsh gained praise from the likes of Jack Dee and the late Jeremy Hardy after appearances on BBC’s Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow.

Fred MacAulay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a second performance, between 9.30pm and 11.15pm, Fred will be joined by Mark Nelson, Ray Bradshaw and Jo Caulfield.

Nelson is host of the BBC Radio Scotland show, The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected, while Bradshaw, a multi award-winning stand-up was handpicked to support John Bishop on his recent UK arena.

Finally, Jo Caulfield can regularly be seen headlining the UK’s biggest comedy clubs.