Sadowitz had been due to play two nights at The Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Friday and Saturday. However last night’s show did not go ahead with the venue saying his material "does not align with our values".

Sadowitz, 61, later said on Twitter: "Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn't see any walkouts.

"Today I'm told my show's been cancelled. Great stuff. I'm truly sorry for everyone who travelled to see the show tonight."

The Pleasance Theatre Trust said the second performance had been cancelled "with immediate effect".

It said in a statement: "Opinions such as those displayed on stage by Sadowitz are not acceptable and The Pleasance are not prepared to be associated with such material."

Director, Anthony Alderson, added: "The Pleasance is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians' material.

"While we acknowledge that Jerry Sadowitz has often been controversial, the material presented at his first show is not acceptable and does not align with our values.

Jerry Sadowitz