Some of the familiar faces who will be chatting literature at the Edinburgh Iinternation Book Festival this year.

Edinburgh International Book Festival 2022: Here are 14 famous faces appearing at the literary festival this year - including Shirley Manson, Kevin Bridges and Brian Cox

Tickets for the annual feast of books and writers go on sale soon – and there’s no shortage of stars in the programme.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:13 pm

Following a scaled-back post-Covid return last year, the Edinburgh International Book Festival is opening a new chapter in 2022.

After years at Charlotte Square it’s returning to the venue it first moved to in 2021, with a new site layout at Edinburgh College of Art promising to accomodate more events and bigger audiences.

The programme features over 550 authors, performers, musicians and thinkers from 50 countries.

There genuinely is something for everybody – from first time novelists to multi award-winning writers who regularly top the bestseller lists, alongside an extensive programme of events for children.

And there is also a hefty sprinking of showbiz sparkle, with plenty of household names set to take the stage.

Here are 14 well-kent faces you can see at this year’s event – tickets are on sale on the festival website on Thursday, June 22, at 10am.

1. Armando Iannucci: An Epic Poem for Our Times

Scottish satirist, writer, director, producer and performer Armando Iannucci will be appearing on Friday, August 19, at 8.30pm. He'll be talking about 'Pandemonium', his epic poem about the pandemic and Brexit.

Photo: Emma McIntyre

2. Brian Cox with Nicola Sturgeon: The Lion of Dundee

Brian Cox has enjoyed a wide ranging career that has taken him from his native Dundee to Hollywood, most recently as Logan Roy in the hugely successful television series 'Succession'. He'll be in conversation with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, August 29, at 8.30pm.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

3. Irvine Welsh: Crime and Punishment

Irvine Welsh changed the face of Scottish publishing when he wrote Trainspotting. He'll be talking about his latest novel 'The Long Knives', featuring Detective Inspector Ray Lennox who first appeared in 'Filth', on Monday, August 29, at 7pm.

Photo: Euan Cherry

4. Ricky Ross: Deacon Blue and Me

Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross will be discussing his book 'Walking Back Home', featuring behind-the-scenes stories about one of Scotland's most beloved bands, on Thursday, August 18, at 5.30pm.

Photo: James Williamson

