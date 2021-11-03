Edinburgh's Christmas Market voted ' most instagrammable' ahead of London’s famous Winter Wonderland

Edinburgh's Christmas Market welcomed 2.6m visitors last year.

Beat to first place by Manchester’s Christmas Market, Edinburgh came ahead of Bath, Belfast and London’s world famous Winter Wonderland.

The study, by creative resources experts Design Bundles, analysed Instagram hashtag counts to establish which Christmas market in the UK provides the most Instagram potential.

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market, which last year welcomed 2.6 million visitors despite the pandemic, enjoyed over 40,900 hashtags on Instagram.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Design Bundles said: “Social media is such a fundamental aspect of everyday life and the festive season is no exception.

"By sharing these Christmas experiences on social media, people can take inspiration to recreate these festivities at home in a creative and fun way to keep the Yuletide spirit lasting even longer. It will be fascinating to see if these hashtags reflect visitor numbers this year.”

