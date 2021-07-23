After being cancelled for the first time in their history in 2020, Edinburgh’s various festivals are making an eagerly-awaited comeback this year.

August in the Capital will look very different from normal of course, with packed lecture theatres and queued bars replaced by socially-distanced outdoor venues and table service.

But organisers have already announced several hundred shows, with many more in the pipeline, from opera, theatre and classical concerts at the Edinburgh International Festival to the Fringe’s usual eclectic mix of shows.

Arguably the most eye-catching part of the lineup so far is the series of contemporary music gigs set to take place throughout August.

Here are 10 of the best.

1. Black Country, New Road One of the musical success stories of lockdown, Black Country, New Road, are a post-punk septet who are one of Britain's most exciting new bands. Their debut album, 'For the First Time' has been shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize and they will be making their Scottish debut at the Edinburgh International Festival on Monday, August 23, at Edinburgh Park. Photo: Black Country, New Road Buy photo

2. Carla J Easton One of Scotland's most consistently brilliant songwriters, SAY Award-shortlisted Carla J Easton, formerly of Teen Canteen, will play Summerhall's Secret Courtyard on Wednesday, August 18. Photo: Carla J Easton Buy photo

3. Damon Albarn The Blur and Gorillaz frontman will be playing songs from his upcoming solo album 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows', along with songs from his extensive back catalogue, at the Edinburgh International Festival, with two shows on Tuesday, August 24, at 5pm and 8.30pm. Photo: Linda Browlee Buy photo

4. Hamish Hawk A regular on BBC Radio 6 Music, Hamish Hawk is an Edinburgh-based songwriter who performs solo and as frontman of the New Outfit. He'll be playing Summerhall's Secret Courtyard on Tuesday, August 17, featuring songs from his hotly-anticipated new album 'Heavy Elevator'. Photo: Hamish Hawk Buy photo