Here are 10 of the best music gigs at the Edinburgh festivals this year - from indie legends to hotly-tipped newcomers
They may be scaled back this year, but the Edinburgh festivals have a mouth-watering lineup for music fans desperate to get back to live concerts.
After being cancelled for the first time in their history in 2020, Edinburgh’s various festivals are making an eagerly-awaited comeback this year.
August in the Capital will look very different from normal of course, with packed lecture theatres and queued bars replaced by socially-distanced outdoor venues and table service.
But organisers have already announced several hundred shows, with many more in the pipeline, from opera, theatre and classical concerts at the Edinburgh International Festival to the Fringe’s usual eclectic mix of shows.
Arguably the most eye-catching part of the lineup so far is the series of contemporary music gigs set to take place throughout August.
Here are 10 of the best.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.