Surgeons Quarter sets the pace at 2024 Fringe
As a central venue at the Fringe, Surgeons Quarter has fully embraced the trends of 2024, blending tradition with modern innovation to become a focal point for visitors seeking an authentic Fringe experience.
In partnership with theSpaceUk, which hosts the largest and most diverse programme across the 11 theatres at Surgeons Quarter, the Old Town venue also offers a myriad of indoor and al fresco dining options including Café 1505 and Ten Hill Place hotel.
Last year Fringe-goers used a staggering 42,000 single use plastic cups across Surgeons Quarter. So far in 2024, that number has been dramatically reduced to 6,580 reusable cups—including pint cups, half-pints, and wine glasses—as part of an ongoing effort to minimise environmental impact.
Scott Mitchell, Managing Director of Surgeons Quarter said: "At Surgeons Quarter, we're committed to trying new ways to increase sustainability measures, especially during large events like the Fringe. This year's Fringe has given us the perfect opportunity to introduce the reusable cups as an eco-friendly solution, and while the transition presented some challenges - more than 1,500 cups were not returned in the first week—we remain optimistic.
“We hope that our efforts will encourage other venues to follow suit and by taking small steps we can begin to move closer to a more sustainable Fringe experience, one cup at the time"
Another trend the business has embraced is the resurgence of gin. The venue’s exclusive 1505 Gin, which has accounted for 52% of all spirit sales during the festival so far, is not only a popular choice among attendees but also a nod to Edinburgh’s rich history.
Crafted in small batches at the nearby Summerhall Distillery, the gin is infused with five original herbs and botanicals used in the 16th century, paying tribute to the Barber Surgeons of Edinburgh, who were granted the first license to distil alcohol in the city over 500 years ago.
Complementing the sustainable and historical offerings is the focus on comfort food. Chips, a festival favourite, have taken centre stage at Surgeons Quarter, with options ranging from traditional servings to Mexican or Scottish-inspired loaded fries, catering to diverse tastes and adding a touch of indulgence to the festival experience.
Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells, and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus.
These include facilities for conferences, meetings, private events, parties, and weddings, as well as its own four-star hotel, Ten Hill Place, Café 1505, and SQ Travel.
More information about Surgeons Quarter can be found at: https://www.surgeonsquarter.com/
