US comedian Toni Nagy and daughter join forces for the Fringe

This August, acclaimed US Comedian Toni Nagy, together with her 13-year-old daughter Adelia Aldrich, are all set to dive deep into the simplest yet most complicated relationship of all – that between a parent and child.

Side by side and hand in hand, the pair take their audience on a visceral and comedic exploration of birth, childhood, the tug-of-war of mother-child dynamics, and the anxieties that swirl around raising a daughter in our culture.

Expressed through the mediums of storytelling, sketch comedy, clowning and dance Toni and Adelia's hit show, Go to Your Womb, poses those fundamental questions that swirl around the most basic relationship we ever have.

Can we ever cut the metaphorical umbilical cord? How do we find our own voice when the voices of our parents are so loud in our head? How do we resolve the eternal tension of parenting - wanting to return our kids to the womb and protect them forever, while accepting our responsibility to raise them well, set them free, and manage our own grief and worries about their passage?

Edinburgh Fringed show Go To Your Womb

In other words, how do we strike the balance between holding on tightly and letting go lightly?

Prepare for catharsis in this family-friendly rollercoaster ride - and maybe book in a trip to the therapist for afterwards.

Toni Nagy is a stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter and dancer, best known for viral social media videos that blend humour and inteprative dance to pontificate the ills of American society. Toni has performed stand-up all over the US. Broadway Comedy NYC club twice voted Tony “Best New Comedian”. This is her Edinburgh Fringe debut. TikTok:

Adelia Aldrich is a dancer, gymnast, and sparkling human. She is in the 9th grade.

Go To Your Womb runs at lunchtimes from 2 -14 August at The Space - Surgeon's Hall on Nicolson Street - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/go-to-your-womb