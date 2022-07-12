COMEDY: Irish eyes will be doing more than smiling at the Edinburgh Playhouse this weekend when Brendan O'Carroll and the family return to the Capital in Mrs Brown's Boys D'Live Show: The Musical for Moore Street.In town for just four performances, bringing the Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical takes audiences on a side-splitting adventure from Friday July 15 to Sunday, July 17.Voted the No 1 Sitcom of the 21st Century and with five BAFTAs, four National Television Awards, three TV Choice Awards, four IFTA awards, three TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards, Mrs Brown’s Boys live show has already broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.O’Carroll himself promises, 'Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? will have you crying with laughter, tapping your toes and you will leave the show singing and smiling to yourself. We are having such fun doing this and can’t wait to share it not just with fans of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, but to anyone who needs a good night out.'Tickets here. https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/mrs-browns-boys-dlive-show/edinburgh-playhouse/

GIG: Head up to the Castle Esplanade on Saturday and you will find The Script bringing down the curtain on this year's Castle Concert season. One of the hottest bands on the British and Irish music scenes, this is The Script's rescheduled gig from Friday, July, 17, 2020 with all tickets from that date still valid. Do remember, Edinburgh Castle esplanade is an outdoor venue where concerts go ahead even in poor weather. Be sure to wear warm, waterproof clothing if required and sturdy footwear.Expect to hear songs such as Hall of Fame, The Man Who Can't be Moved and Breakeven. Tickets here https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/the-script-edinburgh-16-07-2022/event/3600577CF4B08DA9

Footloose the Musical comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse

JAZZ: From July 15 to 24, swing into the 2022 Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, which this year boasts more than 130 concerts featuring top Scottish bands, international stars and festival favourites alongside new names. There really is something for everyone in the EJBF22 programme from Ali Affleck to Zara McFarlane.

Highlights to watch out for Curtis Stigers, Davina & The Vagabonds, Mud Morganfield, Hamish Stuart Band, James Brown is Annie, Blues Gala with Maggie Bell and Fergus McCreadie. Tickets and full programme can be found here https://www.edinburghjazzfestival.com/node/2082

MUSICAL: Hollyoaks favourite and Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden heads to the Edinburgh Playhouse next week in the hit musical Footloose, based on the movie of the same name starring Kevin Bacon. Quickenden, who plays loveable cowboy Willard, is joined in the cast by musical legend Darren Day, Lucy Munden as Ariel and Oonagh Cox as Rusty.

Based on the 1980s screen sensation, Footloose is the story of city boy Ren, who thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America, only for his world comes to a standstill when he arrives in Bomont to discover dancing and rock music are banned. Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Brendan O'Carroll as Mrs Brown Photographer: Alan Peebles

Expect cutting edge modern choreography and a host of 80's classics including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and the unforgettable title track. Footloose runs from Tuesday, July 19, to Saturday, July 23, tickets here. https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/footloose/edinburgh-playhouse/

FILM: Highly anticipated Netflix movie The Gray Man is released just in time for the weekend. Starring Ryan Gosling, the spy thriller also features Chris Evans as a psycho villain with a mustache, Ana de Armas, and the Hollywood debut of Bollywood actor Dhanush. With the Russo Brothers directing, will it live up to the hype, there's only one way to find out, although I'm guessing it will.

See Ali Affleck at the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival 2022

The Gray Man. Ryan Gosling as Six in The Gray Man Pic: Netflix, Inc.