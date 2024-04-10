Edinburgh Fringe '24: EDWARD’S TALK - What’s Driving You?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A speed awareness talk doesn’t go to plan and you’re a part of it Blueberry Goose Theatre Group presents EDWARD’S TALK - What’s Driving You? Devised by A G Anderson | Directed by Julia Stubbs With Andrew Bruce-Lockhart 12-17 August 2024 at 18.35 (50 mins) at Theatre 1, theSPACE @ Surgeons Hall (venue 53), Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9DW Edward (never Ted) has delivered his talk on speed awareness 2191 times over the last 10 years. Today, it’s not quite going to plan.

A new, devised interactive drama about the impact of speed on your driving, and how what happens in your life will have consequences when you get behind the wheel of a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by real speed awareness courses, the piece uses the vehicle of a talk about the effects of speeding on our lives as a background against which Edward’s struggles play out. Featuring audience participation and involvement in observation tasks and speeding facts and figures, the talk may encourage you to, as Edward says, "drive like it matters".

EDWARD’S TALK - What’s Driving You?

Devised by A G Anderson who last worked with Blueberry Goose Theatre Group penning the ★★★★ show 1:2:2192 Retribution Day that premiered at Edinburgh 2022, this new solo show features Andrew Bruce-Lockhart, a director and producer of film and theatre, in his first acting role as Edward.

Director Julia Stubbs previously worked with Blueberry Goose on the development of the new play Skybridge and in 2023 directed the premieres of What I Really Think Of My Husband by David Pinner (★★★★ Golden Goose Theatre) and Still Here by Mari Lloyd (Standing Ovation Award-nominated ★★★★ Jack Studio Theatre) and the national tour of Mark Glentworth’s SEVEN and a half YEARS (OffFest-nominated ★★★★).

Reviews for previous Blueberry Goose Theatre Group productions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

★★★★ “They would often look out into the crowd and in the close (passionate) space it felt like peering into your soul, which was all this play was about” Mumbletheatre.net on 1:2:2192 Retribution Day

★★★★ “Talking about God is never easy, especially if you don’t want to fall into clichés, or judgments or hurt somebody’s conscience. God 2.0 is a courageous play that accomplishes all this” Londontheatrereviews.co.uk on God 2.0

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Venue Theatre 1, theSPACE @ Surgeons Hall (venue 53), Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9DW

Dates 12-17 August 2024 | Time 18:35 (50 minutes)

Tickets £11.00 / £9.00 | Box Office 0131 226 0000Website https://www.thespaceuk.com/shows/2024/edward-s-talk-what-s-driving-you/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Content information Suitable for 16+; Occasional strong language; References to traffic-related crashes, collisions, and injuries

Company website https://thegoosegroup.co.uk/