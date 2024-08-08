Edinburgh Fringe Comedian Turns Matchmaker In Second Proposal This Year
This is the second secret proposal that comedian and show host Nik Coppin has helped plan this year, following a surprise 'popping of the question' at his show 'Shaggers' in Adelaide, Australia, in March.
The Shaggers show has been running at Fringe Festivals around the world since 2008. The popular late-night event features a lineup of hilarious comics telling material about sex and relationships.
Nik said: “Angharad and Riaz have been coming to Shaggers for a few years now, and it’s one of their favourite shows on the Fringe. Riaz contacted me and said he had got this idea to propose to Angharad at the show – and I said to him: ‘Are you sure’?”
The Brighton-based award-winning comic brought the couple up on stage to try some new comedy material before Riaz took his microphone and said, “We’ve been to this show about eight times. We had one of our first dates here, and every time we come back, I love spending this time with you."
“You are the most beautiful, wonderful person in the world. Will you marry me?”
The audience erupted in cheers and several jumped up when she said "yes".
Wishing the couple well for the future, Nik remarked that the proposal would be hard to top for the rest of the festival show run.
For tickets to the show (marriage proposal not compulsory), go to: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/shaggers
