Edinburgh Fringe Showcase for Local Creatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 80 independent designers will descend on National Galleries Scotland in Edinburgh this weekend for a showcase of creative talent.

Nearly 80 independent designers will descend on National Galleries Scotland: National in Edinburgh this weekend for a showcase of creative talent.

In what is their debut capital city event, Tea Green Events are holding their first ever market at the beautiful venue from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 August, returning with their festive market in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The markets’ arrival in Edinburgh is a fitting end to the Scottish company’s record-breaking run of summer markets to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Markets have also been held at Aberdeen Art Gallery, The Burrell Collection and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, V&A Dundee and Bowhouse in Fife.

Fiona McIntosh of Tessuti

Specialising in carefully curated markets within some of Scotland’s most stunning creative spaces, Tea Green Events was launched by Dundee jeweller Joanne MacFadyen who is holding a record 20 markets across Scotland this year, driven by increased demand from independent makers and the public.

Joanne said, “Our arrival at the National in Edinburgh represents a huge milestone for Tea Green Events and is a fitting finale to end our biggest ever summer run of markets which have been absolutely amazing. It’s extra special to be working within such a prestigious space in a superb location, a prospect I know the artists and designers are just as excited by. Because of the huge number of tourists visiting Edinburgh at this time, it’s a real privilege to be showcasing the very best of Scottish craftsmanship, beautiful hand-crafted pieces of work made by some truly talented individuals. We’ll have everything from jewellery and prints to knitwear, letterpress stationery and ceramics, truly something for everyone!”

One of the designers preparing to set out her stall is Fiona McIntosh of Edinburgh-based Tessuti Scotland, who makes a range of hand-dyed and silk-screened accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona, who launched her business in 1985, said, “I’ve been involved with Tea Green right from the beginning and, although I used to exhibit in London, the Tea Green markets have replaced the need to do that. In fact, they have become my main platform for face-to-face selling.

Jo Walker of Jo Walker Interiors

“When you work alone, it’s always brilliant to get out there and meet new people. It also reminds you why you do what you do! As well as positioning me in front of my target audience, they’re a great way to make new business connections and meet other creatives including local stockists who are looking for new lines to sell in their shops.”

Meanwhile, Jo Walker of Jo Walker Ceramics, who originally studied jewellery design at Edinburgh College of Art, added, “Tea Green markets have made a huge difference to the way craft is portrayed in Scotland. In the past, art and craft have been viewed as two distinct things, with art on a pedestal and craft seen as something you tinker away with at a kitchen table. The markets have boosted the status of craft and elevated it to a presence it deserves. People are starting to see how much goes into making things, how much skill is involved.

Isabella Miller, Director of Audience at National Galleries of Scotland said, “We are so excited to welcome the Tea Green's Summer Market and all of the amazing independent designers to the National. We are thrilled that we can offer the beautiful surroundings of the National gallery to showcase the talents of these incredible creatives and support Scottish businesses. We hope this will offer something a little different for our visitors to enjoy and that people will pop in to browse the stalls then explore the art. There will be something for everyone to discover during a day out at the National.”

For more information about Tea Green Markets and the programme of events, visit https://www.teagreen.co.uk/