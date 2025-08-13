Edinburgh, get ready to get mghty with Mighty Wheels
Mighty Wheels are heavy duty, strong toy trucks built to last! From 15th-18th August, come and check out their hero range as well as all new Mighty Man action figure! Visitors can take on fun challenges, race the trucks and snap some fun photos. A
ll of Mighty Wheels latest products will be on show, as well as interactive displays and giveaways - so don’t miss your chance to come along, play and win some great prizes!
Plus, catch the Mighty Man Summer Edition cartoon streaming on Mighty Wheels social channels - the perfect entertainment for kids to enjoy during the Summer holidays.
📍 Where: Waverly Market, Edinburgh
🕒 When: August 15-18
💰 Cost: Free – just drop by our stand and have a go!
Perfect for kids (and competitive grown-ups 😄). We can’t wait to see you there!