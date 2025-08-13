Edinburgh, get ready to get mghty with Mighty Wheels

By Freelance Contributor
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 15:28 BST
This weekend, come and play at Mighty Wheels, Waverley market for toy truck action, hands-on fun and fantastic giveaways!

Mighty Wheels are heavy duty, strong toy trucks built to last! From 15th-18th August, come and check out their hero range as well as all new Mighty Man action figure! Visitors can take on fun challenges, race the trucks and snap some fun photos. A

Most Popular

ll of Mighty Wheels latest products will be on show, as well as interactive displays and giveaways - so don’t miss your chance to come along, play and win some great prizes!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plus, catch the Mighty Man Summer Edition cartoon streaming on Mighty Wheels social channels - the perfect entertainment for kids to enjoy during the Summer holidays.

Mighty Wheelsplaceholder image
Mighty Wheels

📍 Where: Waverly Market, Edinburgh

🕒 When: August 15-18

💰 Cost: Free – just drop by our stand and have a go!

Perfect for kids (and competitive grown-ups 😄). We can’t wait to see you there!

Related topics:EdinburghWaverley
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice