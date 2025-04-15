Edinburgh & Glasgow for brother of Genesis guitarist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of special guests will open the show at each venue on the UK tour, drawn from an exciting list that includes Heather Findlay and more.

As well as featuring material from the new album, the JHB will be celebrating The 50th Anniversary of ‘Voyage of the Acolyte’, Steve Hackett’s solo debut album which kicked off an ongoing series of appearances by John both in the studio and live with his brother Steve – most recently closing the triumphant UK tour at the Royal Albert Hall and is also featured on Hackett Seniors’ new release, ‘Live Magic At Trading Boundaries’.

The John Hackett Band embodies the spirit of progressive rock. From John’s pastoral flute textures, through the funky interplay between drummer Duncan Parsons and bassist Jeremy Richardson to the intricacies of Nick Fletcher’s lead guitar the group embrace pop, rock, jazz, classical, funk and all stops in-between, from the tenderest of ballads to hair-raising instrumental workouts!

Their extensive UK tour now comes to Scotland in May, visiting Glasgow Ivory Blacks (9th) and Bannermans Edinburgh (11th) , with special guest Heather Findlay.

John Hackett Band, live

John Hackett has been a much-loved and admired figure in the progressive rock scene since the mid-70’s; best-known for his flute work with his brother, former Genesis guitarist, Steve Hackett on albums such as Voyage of The Acolyte, Sketches of Satie and Please Don’t Touch alongside his own solo albums Checking Out Of London, Another Life and The Piper Plays His Tune.

Whilst John has also busied himself with his duties with The Beatrix Players and guitarist Nick Fletcher continues to gain much acclaim for his latest album, ‘A Longing For Home’ the band have all now released the new John Hackett Band album, ‘Red Institution’ and is the long awaited follow up to their debut, ‘We Are Not Alone’.