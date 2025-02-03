Edinburgh has student mental health on its mind

Samaritans of Edinburgh are partnering up with student organisation Edinburgh Nightline this year to deliver a special one-day festival centred around the wellbeing of Edinburgh’s student population.

University Mental Health Day, an initiative launched by Student Minds, is a campaign to raise awareness of student mental health and well-being across the UK.

To support this venture, Edinburgh Samaritans and Nightline will host a festival of wellbeing at the iconic Summerhall on Thursday, March 13. Students from across the city will be able to access free classes and workshops, including yoga, songwriting, financial health check-up, aromatherapy and more, along with support from specialist organisations and agencies.

Matt Hosgood, Outreach Director at Edinburgh Samaritans said: “Being a student can be a real challenge, and we know that 1 in 4 students don’t know where to turn when they need help with their mental health whilst at university.

A ceilidh for University Mental Health Day

"We’re bringing University Mental Health Day to Edinburgh to raise awareness of the issue of student mental health, as well as give students skills, resources and support to help them in ways they might not previously have considered. The daytime festival is free for all, as we don’t believe cost should be a barrier to accessing good support.”

Students will also have the opportunity to attend a formal dinner and ceilidh, with tickets sold separately. Tickets and more information can be found at https://linktr.ee/umhdedin

This event is sponsored by Heriot Watt University, and delivered with support from the University of Edinburgh and Edinburgh Napier University.