Edinburgh has the Swifites Edge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whether fans have tickets to the big gig or not, the digital station is inviting listeners to win places at The Hard Rock Café’s Swifties Breakfast events, happening next Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the pop icon entertains revellers in the city.
Edge Media Group Chairman and CEO, Jay Crawford (pictured) commented: "Taylor Swift is a huge star, and we can’t wait to welcome her to our city. Those lucky enough to have tickets will be having an incredible experience but we are giving another option enjoy the Taylor weekend with Edge 1."
Hayley Dunn, Marketing Manager at Hard Rock Edinburgh said: "We are offering an alternative to Taylor Swift fans, bringing them together for a Swiftie soundtracked breakfast with our legendary menu. You can also purchase tickets to these events and anyone attending is welcome to bring their Taylor memorabilia, dress up and enjoy a morning sing-along ahead of an amazing weekend for Edinburgh."
Entries to the Hard Rock Café’s Swifties Breakfast competition is free, with details found on the Edge 1 Edinburgh social media channels and via Hard Rock Café, Edinburgh’s platforms.
Competition winners will be announced on Edge 1 Edinburgh on Thursday, June 6 after entries close at midday the day before.