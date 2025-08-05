Edinburgh locals surprised with free pizza pockets as Virgin Hotels Edinburgh launches TASCA
Armed with a vintage trike, the team visited city favourites like Grassmarket, Victoria Street and The Meadows, drawing curious crowds and delighted taxi drivers. The teaser tour gave passersby a flavour of what’s to come during the city’s world famous Fringe.
TASCA, meaning “pocket” in Italian, brings authentic Italian street food to Edinburgh with its signature handheld pizza pockets - perfectly paired with scoops of award-winning S. Lucas sorbet. Open daily from 1st to 31st August, this pop-up promises to be a must-visit for locals and festival-goers.