Edinburgh Model Railway Club throws open new clubroom

Have you ever marvelled at the model railway experience? Do you have a layout that has been sitting in the attic for years? Are you looking for a new hobby?

The Edinburgh and Lothians Miniature Railway Club is holding an open evening on Wednesday 14th May to welcome the public to their impressive new premises in Central Hall in Tollcross. For those who are enthusiastic for the power of steam or a dashing more modern era, the club provides a focal point for those with similar interests and an outlet for your enthusiasm. There is the opportunity to find out what the hobby involves, operate one of the club's layouts, or talk to members.

Founded in 1951, the Edinburgh and Lothians Miniature Railway Club is the Capital's only openly available railway modelling club and has recently moved to a purpose-equipped new clubroom in Tollcross, with a range of large model layouts and a library of books and magazines on railway-related topics. They represent an enthusiastic group of individuals who can help you get started in the hobby or gain expertise.

The Club also organises the Edinburgh Model Railway Exhibition, with the next one taking place in George Watson's College on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September 2025.

B1 locomotive passes the brewery on route to Glendevon

Club chair Richard Coyle said, "We are very proud of our new home, which members have worked very hard to make an inspiring clubroom. We are looking forward to inviting potential new members along on 14th May to see what we do and become as enthusiastic for the hobby as we are."

Club secretary David Laing added, "We hope to run regular welcome sessions every few months. We have had enquiries from several people as to how they could join, but had to say there was uncertainty over the future at our old clubroom. Now we have a new home we are happy to encourage new members young and old."

Open Evening: Wednesday 14th May at 7.30pm

Free refreshments will be provided

Booking is free through Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/edinburgh-and-lothians-miniature-railway-club-open-evening-tickets-1342856713579