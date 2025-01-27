Edinburgh named most affordable UK city for Valentines getaway

Edinburgh topped the survey for best value Valentine's Day getaway (Photo by Matt Nelson on Unsplash)

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to plan a romantic getaway, and in 2024, an impressive two-thirds of Brits (65%) celebrated the day.

However, finding a destination that’s both romantic and budget-friendly can be a challenge. With the cost-of-living crisis being in the forefront of many people’s minds, couples this year will be especially keen to make February 14th as memorable as it is affordable.

In light of this, the experts at Moneyboat have created an index ranking the best value UK cities to visit this Valentines Day, considering the following five factors:

The number of budget and romantic 4 star+ hotelsThe number of budget bars and clubs Number of budget friendly romantic restaurants Number of affordable spa days Number of affordable couples’ activities From the historic allure of Edinburgh to the cosy charm of The Cotswolds, this list offers a variety of destinations where romance meets affordability.

The top 10 best value UK cities for Valentine’s Day were ranked based on their total index score out of 100.

Edinburgh takes the crown as the best city for a Valentine’s getaway, scoring an impressive 89.52 on the index. The Scottish capital dazzles with 941 budget-friendly 4-star+ hotels, 352 romantic restaurants, and 624 affordable couples’ activities, making it the ultimate destination for a magical and cost-effective celebration. From its historic streets to its breathtaking views, Edinburgh provides the ideal backdrop for love.

Close behind in second place is Glasgow, scoring 64.41. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and friendly locals, Glasgow shines with 18 affordable bars and pubs—perfect for an evening of fun—and six wallet-friendly spa breaks to unwind with your partner. Whether you’re exploring its cultural landmarks or enjoying its buzzing nightlife, Glasgow offers a romantic experience without stretching your budget.

