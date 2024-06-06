Edinburgh Open Workshop joins forces with Earth in Common for charity Makers Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh Open Workshop will open its workshop doors on Saturday, June 8 to showcase local artists and makers at the annual Makers Market, which this year will be raising funds for Leith-based charity Earth in Common.

Prints, handmade soaps, jewellery, knitted goods and woodcrafts will be available to purchase directly from more than 20 locally-based stallholders, with delicious snacks and refreshments provided by Pizza Geek and Ms Creme de la Cream.

EOW resident Katie Charleston will be running screen printing workshops, giving visitors a chance to upcycle their pre-loved clothes and turn them into something unique using a selection of Katie’s original designs. The workshop is open to all ages (children must be accompanied by an adult) and can be booked in advance to guarantee a slot with some spaces also available on the day.

Door entry is £1 and all proceeds, including raffle ticket sales, will go to Earth in Common, a community driven initiative that aims to make healthy food and nature accessible to all by establishing urban crofts on derelict green spaces.

Katie Charleston, Screen Printing.

The organisation recently transformed the dilapidated former tennis pavilion at the corner of Leith Links into a permanent home for Earth in Common and a space for training and events. It runs regular food markets, workshops and outdoor education initiatives from the site, as well as the recently opened Populus Cafe and Farm Shop.

Founder Evie Murray said: “This event encapsulates our values in more ways than one. Edinburgh Open Workshop is doing wonderful work along the same lines as us: building community and giving people skills and a sense of achievement and agency in a world which leaves too many feeling disempowered, disheartened and lonely.

"Furthermore, we believe that partnership working between like minded people and organisations is fundamental if we are to make a real impact on environmental, social and economic issues. Mutual support of this nature helps everyone's viability, and couldn't come at a better time for us, when we are recovering from a building project that ran late and went over-budget.

"Income from this event will help us maximise the benefits of our new Populus building for the local community, continue our work and hold many similar events in the years to come."

Makers Market, Edinburgh Open Workshop.

Edinburgh Open Workshop runs the Makers Market every year to help showcase local artists and crafts makers, with proceeds from the event going towards a different charity each time.

Director Natasha Lee Walsh said: ”We are delighted to have partnered with Earth in Common for this summer’s Makers Market. It is great to support a local grassroots movement that aims to give children living in the city an understanding of growing their own food and spending time outdoors.

"Charities such as Earth in Common work hard to change the mindset of consumers and make a difference to our environment and we are pleased to be able to combine our resources and help to support their projects and plans for the future.”

